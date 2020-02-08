OSU gymnastics: Beavers' no-judgement approach pays off with strong scores

After a slow start to the season, the Oregon State gymnasts have found their stride.
The Beavers credit a no-judgement approach during their practices.
Coach Tanya Chaplin started using the term last season to help the athletes put aside any emotions or distractions and focus on the gymnastics alone.
“When we had assignments it would be a day where nobody was focused on making the routines or anything, it was just your mindset the whole time and trusting yourself and having absolutely no judgement whether it was perfect or it was horrible, there was no emotion and it was completely technical,” junior Savanna Force said. “And I feel like taking that emotion out of the gymnastics really helped all us maybe work through harder days and things like that because when we come into meet settings and maybe something’s a little off, we don’t get frazzled about it.”
On Saturday the No. 22 Beavers put up a 196.700 in a three-team home meet against No. 9 LSU and Arizona State.
The Beavers fell just short of the Tigers’ 196.800 and outdistanced the Sun Devils, who finished with a 195.600.
OSU scored a 196.400 at Arizona two weeks ago and a 196.825 last week in Gill Coliseum, so the no judgement method looks to be working.
“The first few weeks things were on and off with the team dynamic and just in general having Tanya out of the gym or in the gym, we just couldn’t find that common mesh. It just seemed off and I think everyone was on the same page, so after one of the meets we met as a team and figured out what we needed to do,” senior Maela Lazaro said.
“It was nothing really technical about our gymnastics that was off. It was all just our confidence and I think bringing back the no judgement thing was really a big factor (for) us coming back and just trusting the in the gymnastics and taking away those emotions.”
The Beavers started the day with a bit of a struggle on vault, finishing with a 48.850. Lacy Dagen had the top OSU score with a 9.850.
The Beavers were solid on bars with a 49.025, but had the chance for a stronger score. Isis Lowery had a 9.875, Alyssa Minyard a 9.850 and Halli Briscoe a 9.825, but anchor Sabrina Gill fell during her routine.
“I think on bars and vault the potential is there,” acting head coach Michael Chaplin said. “We still are struggling with a few things here and there. In terms of vault, we need to get a couple more 10.00 (start value) vaults and make them.”
The big scores came on beam and floor. The Beavers scored a 49.375 on beam as Jenna Domingo got the lineup rolling with a 9.875 in the third spot. Lacy Dagen and Madi Dagen both scored 9.900 and Lazaro anchored with a 9.925.
Kristina Peterson and Kayla Bird started off floor with 9.850s, then Force scored a 9.900. After Madi Dagen went through a rough patch, the Beavers finished with 9.925s by Lowery and Kaitlyn Yanish.
“I think we’ve really just set ourselves up really well, especially in preseason,” Force said of the floor team. “We did so much cardio and endurance training and stuff. Also, the lineup is just super comfortable with each other and ourselves because we’ve just been going the extra mile in practices to make sure we’re getting in the extra passes that we need or setting up extra drills and everybody’s just independent in knowing what they need and what they need to work on.
"We always have a super honest and open relationship with each other and so we’re able to hold each other accountable when maybe we need to do an extra one here or there to really step it up and I think that’s been translating to the meet setting. It’s just like practice and we’re able to have fun.”