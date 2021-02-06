OSU gymnastics: Beavers look to improve

The Oregon State gymnastics season is only a few weeks old and the Beavers have already faced a different moment or two.
Outside of the parameters in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beavers are working to put an unusually low score in the season-opener behind them.
A slew of slips, missteps and falls resulted in a 191.950 in a loss to Boise State. It was the lowest total for the Beavers since the 2006 season.
But showing steady improvement through a season has been a constant for the OSU program and this team is no different.
The Beavers responded with a 194.925 in a home win against Washington and a 195.850 in a narrow loss at Arizona State.
OSU now heads to UW for a Monday meet looking to take another step forward.
The Beavers scored a 49.225 on vault, a 48.500 on beam and a 49.400 on floor against the Huskies and a 49.150 on vault, a 49.025 on beam and a 49.175 on floor at ASU.
Bars has been a major trouble area. The Beavers started the season with a 45.800 on the event after counting a few falls. Then they managed a 47.800 and a 48.500, so there’s been some small steps but a lot of room to improve remains.
OSU coach Tanya Chaplin has been working every week to put together a solid lineup for the event, which hasn’t been the easiest task, as she has sometimes been faced with selecting inexperienced athletes to go due to injuries to a few gymnasts.
Kayla Bird, Jane Poniewaz and Kaitlyn Hoiland have been steady on the event in the last two weeks but the Beavers need to get consistently solid performances throughout the lineup.
Madi Dagen has put together a fast start so far. She has been stellar on vault, scoring a 9.900 and two 9.950s and is ranked No. 2 nationally and the Beavers rank ninth. She also has a 9.900 and a 9.850 on beam and a 9.900 on floor.
Freshman Sydney Gonzales has made an immediate impact with two 9.825s and a 9.850 on vault and a 9.750, 9.800 and 9.900 on beam.
The entire floor lineup has been strong with Kaitlyn Yanish anchoring with two 9.900s and a 9.950, ranking her No. 5 in the country. OSU ranks 15th as a team on the event.
The team seems to be trending up and should gain even more consistency as the gymnasts get healthy and gain experience.