Thirteen Oregon State gymnasts were named Scholastic All-Americans by the National Association of Collegiate Gymnastics Coaches/Women on Monday.

The Beavers’ 2018 Scholastic All-Americans are seniors Dani Dessaints and Shireen Khamedoost, juniors Mariana Colussi-Pelaez, Lacy Dagen, Mary Jacobsen and McKenna Singley, sophomores Halli Briscoe, Lena Greene, Jaime Law and Maela Lazaro, and freshmen Savanna Force, Lexie Gonzales and Niya Mack.

It is the fourth award for Khamedoost. It is the third for Colussi-Pelaez, Dessaints, Jacobsen and Singley while Briscoe, Dagen, Greene, Law and Lazaro each earned their second awards.

