OSU gymnastics: Beavers land a new facility

The Oregon State gymnastics team has a new home.
OSU unveiled the new $7.15-million OSU Gymnastics Practice Facility to the program’s student-athletes Monday.
The 20,000-square-foot center, the largest in the Pac-12, is now a part of over $14-million of completed improvements to women’s facilities stemming from the Oregon State Athletics Strategic Plan Barnes initiated in 2018.
The new training home befits a program that reached the NCAA Regionals for the 46th-straight season in 2021 under the leadership of coach Tanya Chaplin.
“We compete against the best of the best, and this facility allows our current and future student-athletes to prepare their minds and bodies the right way,” Chaplin said. “It helps our program continue to move upward.”
From the outset, the vision for the OSU Gymnastics Facility was to enhance competitiveness, functionality, wellness, community and recruiting. To that end, the space includes a 250 percent increase in studio space, a 2,000-square-foot team area, all new training equipment, and a lobby that includes spectator seating and recognition of the program’s history of success. This venue also includes fully integrated video and sound, on-floor instructional screens, plunge pools, team meeting and office space, locker room and an on-site resources for physical therapy.
The gymnastics facility was funded with a combination of philanthropy secured through the OSU Foundation and university support.
“I am extremely grateful to the donors, fans and alumni who stepped up in support of this project,” Chaplin said. “Thank you, Scott Barnes and our administration, for making this a priority.”
The gymnastics program vacates its longtime home at the Gladys Valley Gymnastics Center. A key part of the transition was the relocation of the historic Joy Selig statue to the new facility.