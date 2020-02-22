OSU gymnastics: Beavers land a 196.600 in loss at Cal

The No. 21 Oregon State gymnastics team notched its best road mark of the season but fell 197.125-196.600 at No. 10 California Saturday afternoon.
Madi Dagen tied for the meet’s top score on all three of her events setting a career-high on vault (9.925), a season-best on floor exercise (9.900) and tied her season-high on the balance beam (9.900).
“Overall, this was our strongest road meet of the season,” acting head coach Michael Chaplin said. “We were solid everywhere and went 24-for-24 today. But I know we can still be better, we haven’t peaked yet.”
Beginning the meet on the balance beam, the Beavers hit all six routines with Sabrina Gill notching the team’s top score with a 9.850. Isis Lowery added a 9.80 and Colette Yamaoka and Alyssa Minyard each earned 9.775 marks.
With the Golden Bears taking an early 49.475-48.950 advantage, the Beavers responded with a season-best 49.150 on the vault. Madi Dagen set a career-high with a 9.925 and Lacy Dagen tied her personal-best of 9.875. Kaitlyn Yanish added a 9.825 vault.
The Beavers were still in the trail position at the midway mark with the score 98.750-98.100. Madi Dagen performed her best floor routine of the season earning a 9.90 while Yanish added a 9.875. Kayla Bird tied her season-best of 9.850 with Lowery and Kristina Peterson chipping in with scores of 9.825 and 9.80 respectively and OSU finished with a score of 49.250 on the event.
After closing the gap slightly in the third rotation, Oregon State finished the meet with another six-for-six beam set. Madi Dagen, again, led the squad with a team-best 9.90. Lacy Dagen backed her sister with a 9.875 and Destinee Davis added a 9.850. Maela Lazaro finished with a 9.825 and Lowery posted a 9.80 to give the Beavers a 49.250 on the event.
OSU returns to Corvallis to finish the regular season with three straight home meets in Gill Coliseum. The stretch begins Saturday when the Beavers host UCLA at 1 p.m. on Pac-12 Network. Oregon State also hosts Washington on Friday, March 6, and Illinois for Senior Day on Saturday, March 14.