OSU gymnastics: Beavers in good form for home opener

Last fall, Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey won an individual gold medal on the vault and a bronze medal on the floor routine at the world championships in Liverpool, England. She also came home with a team gold medal as the United States dominated the competition.

That capped a busy year in which Carey made her collegiate debut at Oregon State while also continuing to train for elite competitions. After competing in Liverpool, Carey took a well-earned break.

But the collegiate season was just weeks away and because of the narrow time frame after Liverpool, Carey did not complete as many repetitions as usual for her OSU routines.

The result was an opening weekend performance by Carey that wasn’t up to her usual standards. Carey placed second in the all-around at the Super 16 meet in Las Vegas on Jan. 6. This was the first time Carey did not win the all-around at a regular-season collegiate meet.

“For me, that definitely was my worst college meet ever, altogether, so I was pretty upset and pretty hard on myself. But it really just motivated me to get back in the gym and get better and fix it all,” Carey said.

The sophomore responded by making Oregon State gymnastics history last weekend at the Wasatch Classic in suburban Salt Lake City. She scored perfect 10s on the floor routine and the vault. This is just the second time an OSU gymnast has scored 10.0 on two events at the same meet. Chari Knight received two perfect scores at the Husky Classic in Seattle in 1993.

“I was definitely really happy with how things went in Salt Lake City, not just for me but for my team as well," Carey said. "I know the first meet, we weren’t super pleased … so we all got in the gym and worked really hard to turn things around."

Oregon State saw a big jump in its team score at the Wasatch Classic. After scoring 195.450 in Las Vegas, the Beavers posted a score of 196.850 last weekend.

Associate head coach Michael Chaplin said the team never wants to have a bad week, but if it’s going to happen, it’s better to have it early in the season. The opener did nothing to reduce his expectations for the season.

“I knew that was not what they were capable of in Vegas, they’re a lot better team than that. So I knew the very next week they were gonna be able to get back out there and do well,” Chaplin said.

The 18th-ranked Beavers will host their home opener this weekend with No. 8 Denver, Brown and Sacramento State competing at 1 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.

Oregon State fans will see some familiar returning faces on the squad, including sophomore Lauren Letzsch. She had a good meet last weekend, scoring 9.875 on beam, 9.800 on the floor and 9.800 on vault.

“I think freshman year I was really just trying to find my feet and find myself back in the sport. I hadn’t competed in a few years, so I was just trying to find where I was, do I still belong here? I think I really found that toward the end of the season, so I feel more prepared and more confident in myself coming into this year,” Letzsch said.

Oregon State also returns veteran all-around Madi Dagen, and juniors Sydney Gonzales and Ariana Young.

Gonzales is off to a strong start this year and posted a career-best 9.900 on the floor routine last weekend, along with a 9.850 on the balance beam and a 9.825 on the vault.

“She’s put in a lot of hard work and you can tell in her gymnastics from where she was last year to this year. That’s going to help us a ton on her three events she does,” Chaplin said. “You can just feel her confidence has really grown and that’s showing in her performance. We’re really excited about Sydney.”

Young had two career-high scores at the Wasatch Classic, a 9.875 on the floor and a 9.800 on the vault.

Freshman Savannah Miller also drew attention with a 9.900 on the floor last weekend.

“Savannah Miller really stepped up on floor. She had an amazing performance, both meets, but her floor in Salt Lake City starting us out, that’s a tough spot to start an event and she nailed that floor routine,” Chaplin said.