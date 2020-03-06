OSU gymnastics: Beavers hit another strong score

The Oregon State gymnastics team finished with another strong score as the season winds down.
The No. 14 Beavers finished with a 196.750 in a home loss to No. 12 Washington on Friday night. The Huskies scored a 197.250.
OSU has been consistent with the high-196 scores, which have been good enough to allow the Beavers to climb the rankings, but they would like to break through the 197 barrier at some point.
“It’s definitely really important to keep our consistency up,” Lacy Dagen said. “I think actually we kind of want to stay more consistent rather than get a super, way out of what we normally do score. It’s better that we’re just kind of consistently building a little bit each week. Definitely we want to be doing better than we are but I’m really proud of how we’ve stepped it up each week and come back just a little bit stronger and built on the events that we need to work on more.”
OSU acting coach Michael Chaplin said the key to making that breakthrough to a bigger overall score is to stick more landings, mostly on vault.
“I think the team has been fighting but we know where our weakness lies, that we have to stick some landings on vault,” Chaplin said. “If we don’t get two or three more sticks out of a couple people we’re going to be stuck at that 9.750. You stick, you have a 9.850, you have three of that you have three-tenths there.
“I know they’re capable, we’ve just got to put it all together and get some really, really better landings on our vault.”
Dagen said knowing that it’s just the little things that the Beavers need to work on is motivating to the team.
“It’s not like we have some big change to do,” she said. “So we just have to keep that motivation up that it’s just those little things and we have to hone in on those sticks and those pointed feet and those bare splits because we have so much potential and we just haven’t quite put it all together yet. But I can feel that we’re almost there, that we’re on our way.”
The Beavers entered the final two events needing quite a few big scores to cut a 98.400-98.025 deficit.
Isis Lowery started the beam with a 9.900, setting the table for the rest of the lineup. Jenna Domingo followed up with a 9.875, Sabrina Gill had a 9.850, Dagen added another 9.875.
Madi Dagen had a wobble during her routine but made the save and wound up with 9.675, but the Beavers were able to drop that score as Maela Lazaro anchored with a 9.850. Lazaro’s routine was scored as a 9.900 by one judge and 9.700 by another, sparking a lengthy discussion between the two. The end result was the 9.700 was raised to 9.800.
The Beavers wound up with a 49.350 on the event.
Lacy Dagen and Lazaro were both back in the lineup for OSU after missing last week’s meet against UCLA.
Floor also started off strong for OSU as Kristina Peterson led off with a 9.900. Next up was Gill, who competed in the all-around for the Beavers. She scored a 9.775 on floor and finished with 39.250 in the all-around.
Savanna Force wound up with 9.800. Madi Dagen had a 9.850, then Lowery finished with a 9.925 to set up Kaitlyn Yanish, who came through with a 9.900.
Kayla Bird was feeling out of sorts and did not think she would have the energy for floor, so Chaplin inserted Gill into the lineup for her fourth event of the meet.
“Last time I did all-around was my sophomore year, but I’ve only been training floor and vault for like three weeks, so it’s still fairly new,” Gill said. “I’m just happy I get to have fun and do all four.”
On vault, the Beavers finished strong with Lacy Dagen scoring a 9.875 and Madi Dagen anchoring with a 9.850 to bring the team to 49.000.
Kristina Peterson led off with a 9.750, Bird also had a 9.750, Gill finished with a 9.725 and Yanish scored a 9.775 on the event.
Colette Yamaoka got the Beavers started on bars by sticking her landing and scoring a 9.750. The Beavers struggled for a bit as Lowery followed with a 9.675 and Kayla Bird had a 9.600 but Alyssa Minyard hit her landing for a 9.850.
That brought some momentum back and Halli Briscoe responded with a 9.850 and Gill finished out the lineup with a 9.900 to give the Beavers a 49.025 event score.
It was the second meet in a row Gill had come up with a big score after hitting for a 9.925 against UCLA.
“I definitely had a lot of struggles in the beginning (of the season) dealing with a lot of head injuries and just random flukes,” Gill said. “But I’ve got a good rhythm now and I’m back in the groove. Even in practice that’s been getting a lot better and my confidence has just been building each week.”