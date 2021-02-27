OSU gymnastics: Beavers hit a season high in loss at UCLA

LOS ANGELES — The Oregon State women’s gymnastics team landed a season-best 196.500 in a closs against No. 13 UCLA.
The Bruins won the meet with a 197.025.
“It was great to score a season high and see the continued improvement in our athletes while on the road,” said head coach Tanya Chaplin. “We are looking forward to coming back to compete in our last home competition and celebrate our senior class.”
The Beavers claimed the team victory on vault and beam while losing the floor by just 0.125. OSU combined for a 49.325 on vault, beating the Bruins by a tenth of a point and a 49.150 on beam.
In addition to claiming the team wins on vault and beam, Madi Dagen, topping Oregon State’s scores on all four events and the all-around, won her sixth individual title on beam in 2021.
OSU opened with their best team score on bars this season, a 48.825. Madi Dagen came up with personal record of 9.825. Kaitlyn Hoiland followed with just as much energy before Ariana Young matched her career-best. Kristina Peterson closed with her first-ever routine to break the 9.7 barrier.
The Beavers continued an excellent first half with another season high on vault. Kayla Bird opened the second event with a 9.825 before Kristina Peterson scored a 9.850. Madi and Lacy Dagen closed the event with a 9.900 each.
The third rotation saw Oregon State on the floor. Niya Mack started with an energetic routine with each routine building off of hers. Finishing second overall, Madi Dagen scored a 9.875 to lead the Beavers on the event.
Oregon State closed the meet on beam with an event win. Peterson opened with a clean 9.850 routine. Improving upon Peterson and Bird, Young delivered a personal record, 9.875, to finish fourth overall. Madi Dagen closed the meet with a 9.925 to match her career best and win the individual title.
The Beavers entered three gymnasts, Madi Dagen, Peterson, and Bird, for the all-around competition. M. Dagen combined two personal records to finish second overall with a 39.525, a career best.