OSU gymnastics: Beavers headed to Athens Regional

Oregon State's gymnastics team is headed to the postseason.

The No. 24 Beavers will take part in the Athens Regional along with No. 1 Florida (197.944), No. 8 Minnesota (197.431), No. 9 Denver (197.344), No. 16 Illinois (196.863), No. 18 Georgia (196.781), No. 25 Central Michigan (196.275), No. 26 NC State (196.250) and No. 35 Western Michigan (195.769).

The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in a bracket. Seeding determined at the time of selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Nine teams will compete at each of the four regional sites.

The regional round of competition will begin with a dual meet on April 1, with the winner advancing. At the Athens Regional, NC State and Western Michigan will compete in order to advance to Friday’s meets.

Friday’s second round consists of two quad meets slated for 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.. Eighth-seed Minnesota, ninth-seed Denver, Georgia and Oregon State will compete in the early session while first-seed Florida, 16th-seed Illinois, Central Michigan, and the winner from Thursday’s opening round will compete in the second session.