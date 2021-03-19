OSU gymnastics:Beavers head into Pac-12 meet

The Oregon State gymnastics team has one more chance to add another big result to its National Qualifying Score.

The No. 24 Beavers will compete in the Pacific-12 Championships on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

The Beavers will be in the top seed in first session and will be joined by Arizona, Stanford and Washington.

The meet begins at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Utah, California, UCLA and Arizona State are in the late session.

The Beavers have made significant strides since the start of the season and have been posting progressively better scores the last few weeks.

Their effort against Stanford last Sunday was no different. The Beavers scored a season-best 196.550 in the win against the Cardinal.

The Beavers had a big score of 49.325 on vault sparked by 9.900s by Madi Dagen and Kristina Peterson and a 9.875 by Kaitlyn Yanish.

Jenna Domingo had a 9.900 to lead the beam team to a 49.275 and Kayla Bird and Savanna Force both had 9.925s on floor as the Beavers showed their depth on the event and finished with a 49.425.

With the bars team getting though the rotation without any major miscues, the Beavers were able to hit another strong meet score.

