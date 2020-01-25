OSU gymnastics: Beavers go 24 for 24 and top No 22 Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Oregon State gymnastics team knocked off No. 22 Arizona Saturday afternoon, 196.400-196.150, in both teams' Pac-12 opener. The event marked the Beavers' first 24-for-24 meet of the season and they posted their highest score of the season.

Kaitlyn Yanish won the event title on the floor exercise and Isis Lowery and Lacy Dagen tied for top honors on the balance beam while the Beavers posted season-highs on three events against the Wildcats.

"Today's meet was a big improvement," associate head coach Michael Chaplin said. "We were the most consistent we've been all year and we displayed some of the potential we've been trying to unlock. But we still have more to show. There is still work to do on solid landings but I feel like we are headed in the right direction."

Beginning the meet on the uneven bars, the Beavers reached the 49-point mark for the first time in 2020. Alyssa Minyard led the squad with a 9.875 and Isis Lowery scored 9.850 helping the Beavers to a team-score of 49.075.

Trailing by .025, the Beavers moved to the vault where for the second time in the meet they posted a season-high as a team. Lacy Dagen's vault tallied a 9.850, Madi Dagen added a 9.825 and Kaitlyn Yanish went for a 9.80 as OSU scored 48.975 on the event.