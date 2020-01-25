OSU gymnastics: Beavers go 24 for 24 and top No 22 Arizona

OSU gymnastics: Beavers go 24 for 24 and top No 22 Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Oregon State gymnastics team knocked off No. 22 Arizona Saturday afternoon, 196.400-196.150, in both teams' Pac-12 opener. The event marked the Beavers' first 24-for-24 meet of the season and they posted their highest score of the season.

Kaitlyn Yanish won the event title on the floor exercise and Isis Lowery and Lacy Dagen tied for top honors on the balance beam while the Beavers posted season-highs on three events against the Wildcats.

"Today's meet was a big improvement," associate head coach Michael Chaplin said. "We were the most consistent we've been all year and we displayed some of the potential we've been trying to unlock. But we still have more to show. There is still work to do on solid landings but I feel like we are headed in the right direction."

Beginning the meet on the uneven bars, the Beavers reached the 49-point mark for the first time in 2020. Alyssa Minyard led the squad with a 9.875 and Isis Lowery scored 9.850 helping the Beavers to a team-score of 49.075.

Trailing by .025, the Beavers moved to the vault where for the second time in the meet they posted a season-high as a team. Lacy Dagen's vault tallied a 9.850, Madi Dagen added a 9.825 and Kaitlyn Yanish went for a 9.80 as OSU scored 48.975 on the event.

Still trailing 98.150-98.050 at the halfway point, Oregon State caught fire on the floor exercise with Kristina Peterson and Kayla Bird each posting career-bests of 9.80 and 9.775, respectively. Savanna Force scored 9.80 and Madi Dagen added a 9.825 to set up end of the Beavers' powerful floor lineup. Lowery notched a 9.90 and Yanish completed the floor scoring with a 9.925 to win the event title.

The Beavers held the lead for the first time heading into the final rotation at 146.300-145.925. Jenna Domingo posted a career-best 9.825, which Madi Dagen matched and Lowery and Lacy Dagen each chalked up scores of 9.85 to lead the team to a 49.100 on the beam.

Oregon State returns to Gill Coliseum next week to host Stanford on Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. The Beavers remain at home the following weekend to host Arizona State and LSU in a tri-meet on Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m.

Oregon State 196.400, (22), Arizona 196.150

All-Around: 1. Maddi Leydin (ARIZ) 38.775.

Vault (48.975): 1. Maddi Leydin (ARIZ) 9.900; T2. Lacy Dagen (OSU), Jenny Leung (ARIZ) 9.850. Other OSU Scores: Madi Dagen 9.825, Kaitlyn Yanish 9.800, Kayla Bird 9.750, Kristina Peterson 9.750, Niya Mack 9.750 (Exhibition – Lexie Gonzales 9.725).

Uneven Bars (49.075): 1. Christina Berg (ARIZ) 9.900; 2. Alyssa Minyard (OSU) 9.875; 3. Isis Lowery (OSU) 9850. Other OSU Scores: Halli Briscoe 9.800, Kayla Bird 9.800, Sabrina Gill 9.750, Colette Yamaoka 9.725 (Exhibition – Jenna Domingo 9.725).

Balance Beam (49.100): T1. Isis Lowery (OSU), Lacy Dagen (OSU), Malia Hargrove (ARIZ) 9.850. Other OSU Scores: Madi Dagen 9.825, Jenna Domingo 9.825, Maela Lazaro 9.750, Destinee Davis 9.475 (Exhibition – Lexie Gonzales 9.250).

Floor Exercise (49.250): 1. Kaitlyn Yanish (OSU) 9.925; 2. Isis Lowery (OSU) 9.900; T3. Malia Hargrove (ARIZ), Maddi Leydin (ARIZ) 9.875. Other OSU Scores: Madi Dagen 9.825, Savanna Force 9.800, Kristina Peterson 9.800, Kayla Bird 9.775 (Exhibition – Niya Mack 8.975).

