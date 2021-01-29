OSU gymnastics: Beavers fall to Sun Devils

The Oregon State gymnastics team could not overcome a slow start on bars and fell 196.225-195.850 at Arizona State on Friday night.

The Beavers had the top score on two events — vault and floor — with the team beam score being decided by 0.025 of a point. For the first time this season, OSU saw three team scores above 49 points with the beam team earning a 49.025.

The Beavers began the day with a 48.500 on bars. Niya Mack had the best Oregon State score with a 9.750 personal record. Both Jane Poniewaz and Kayla Bird followed with 9.725 scores.

Poniewaz opened vault with a strong 9.775 and Kristina Peterson followed with a 9.775. Madi Dagen closed out the event with a 9.950 and the individual title.

Behind by less than half a point at the halfway mark, OSU headed to the floor.

Mack stuck her double pike at the end of her final run to lead off floor with a 9.750 for the Beavers.

Savanna Force had a strong start to her routine, sticking a double pick and ending with good air time on a double tuck for a 9.825.

Sydney Gonzales also started with a good double pike but struggled with her skills after that and settled for an 8.850.