OSU gymnastics: Beavers fall at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The No. 21 Oregon State gymnastics team posted season-high scores on the vault and uneven bars but the Beavers fell to No. 3 Utah 197.100-196.275 Saturday afternoon before a sellout crowd at the Huntsman Center.
With neither team having a fall through three events, the final rotation was marred by a pair of falls for each team preventing both from tallying potential season-best scores.
The Beavers opened the meet with season-best scores on the uneven bars (49.150) and vault (49.125). Isis Lowery and Kaitlyn Yanish each posted scores of 9.90 to tie for the event title on the floor exercise.
“This is a difficult environment to compete in and I was really pleased with our performance for three events,” acting head coach Michael Chaplin said. “We just need to maintain our focus to the end. We’ll get back to work in the gym next week and we’ll be ready to go on Saturday at Cal.”
Oregon State went six-for-six to start the meet on the uneven bars posting a 49.150 team score. Sabrina Gill performed a brilliant routine notching a season-high 9.90 and Alyssa Minyard and Halli Briscoe each tallied scores of 9.825. Lowery and Kayla Bird both earned scores of 9.80 as well.
Trailing 49.450-49.150 in the early going, OSU put together its best vaulting performance of the season behind Lacy Dagen’s career-best 9.875 in the anchor spot. Kaitlyn Yanish tied her season-best with a 9.850 and Gill posted her own season-high of 9.825 with Bird adding a 9.80.
Despite a 98.800-98.275 gap, the Beavers attacked the floor exercise in pursuit of big scores. Lowery and Yanish tied for the meet’s top floor score with matching 9.90s and Madi Dagen tied her top mark of the season with a 9.875 and Savanna Force tumbled to a 9.850.
Finishing on the balance beam, Destinee Davis led off with a solid routine to score 9.80. Jenna Domingo matched her personal-best of 9.875 and Madi Dagen tallied a 9.90 but a pair of falls in the middle of the lineup prevented the team’s top score of the season.
The Beavers remain on the road next week traveling to the Bay Area to take on California in Berkeley on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. The meet will air on Pac-12 Networks.