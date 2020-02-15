OSU gymnastics: Beavers fall at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The No. 21 Oregon State gymnastics team posted season-high scores on the vault and uneven bars but the Beavers fell to No. 3 Utah 197.100-196.275 Saturday afternoon before a sellout crowd at the Huntsman Center.

With neither team having a fall through three events, the final rotation was marred by a pair of falls for each team preventing both from tallying potential season-best scores.

The Beavers opened the meet with season-best scores on the uneven bars (49.150) and vault (49.125). Isis Lowery and Kaitlyn Yanish each posted scores of 9.90 to tie for the event title on the floor exercise.

“This is a difficult environment to compete in and I was really pleased with our performance for three events,” acting head coach Michael Chaplin said. “We just need to maintain our focus to the end. We’ll get back to work in the gym next week and we’ll be ready to go on Saturday at Cal.”

Oregon State went six-for-six to start the meet on the uneven bars posting a 49.150 team score. Sabrina Gill performed a brilliant routine notching a season-high 9.90 and Alyssa Minyard and Halli Briscoe each tallied scores of 9.825. Lowery and Kayla Bird both earned scores of 9.80 as well.