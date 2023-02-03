The Oregon State gymnastics team is just outside the top 10 in the national rankings entering Saturday’s meet at No. 25 Washington.

The Beavers are 12th in the country and have steadily moved up the rankings after starting out at No. 26 following the opening week of the season. Oregon State climbed to 18th after the Wasatch Classic and were 16th the following week after winning the Beaver Quad Meet.

Oregon State took another jump after scoring 197.275 for the second week in a row, which was enough to earn a draw in a Pac-12 Conference meet Sunday at UCLA. That is the best mark the team has ever received in a road dual against the Bruins.

“We knew after our start that we were going to have to climb so I’ve been really proud of them that they’ve put in that effort every week and really focused on all the little things. Just staying in their bubble and not getting distracted by all the noise,” Oregon State coach Tanya Chaplin said.

OSU sophomore Jade Carey was named the Pac-12's gymnast of the week for the third straight week following her performance at UCLA. Carey won the all-around with a score of 39.775.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Oregon State continued to shine on the balance beam against UCLA, scoring a 49.400 and is currently ranked fifth in the nation in the team rankings.

Senior Jenna Domingo scored a 9.900 against the Bruins and is currently ranked 37th in the event.

“I’ve been a part of the beam lineup consistently since my freshman year and it’s been really fun seeing the growth with every team that comes in,” Domingo said. “To see the evolution on how we’ve cleaned up and added on skills over these past four years has been really great.”

The beam lineup is a veteran group that includes fellow seniors Madi Dagen and Kristina Peterson, junior Sydney Gonzales, and sophomore Lauren Letzsch, alongside Carey, who is technically a sophomore but has vastly more experience than that would usually indicate.

Domingo thinks the beam lineup is capable of more than they’ve shown so far.

“I know that we still have more we can show, too, so that’s exciting,” Domingo said.

Chaplin was pleased with the team’s focus last week during the meet at UCLA. The Bruins draw a large and lively crowd and Chaplin thought the team did a good job of ignoring the environment and executing their routines.

Oregon State continues to use three freshmen in the uneven bars rotation and Ellie Weaver, Jennifer McMillan and Francesca Caso handled the pressure in Los Angeles. Caso scored a career-best 9.850 and Weavers delivered a 9.825.

“Hopefully freshmen are getting more confident on bars. They’ve been doing really, really well,” Chaplin said. “Clean up everything, really go after those landings.”

Domingo said one way the team handles a chaotic road environment is by recognizing that the opponent’s score is in some ways irrelevant. Each week of the season every team in the country is working to post its best score, so in a sense, the team is competing in one big, national meet every weekend.

“Trying to compete with ourselves really. No matter who we’re up against, we’re up against the whole country, even though we’re just against Washington this week,” Domingo said.