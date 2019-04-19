FORT WORTH, Texas — Once again, it came down to the anchor on the final event of the rotation for the Oregon State gymnastics team.
This time the Beavers were tied for second with Denver at 147.650 going into the final rotation of the second semifinal of the NCAA Championships.
At the Corvallis regional, the Beavers came up big on floor and held off Florida to land a spot in the national meet.
The Pioneers finished big on bars, leaving Sabrina Gill with the tough task of scoring a 9.9750 or better to move the Beavers into Saturday’s Four on the Floor at the NCAA Championships.
This time the Beavers fell short as Gill put together a solid 9.8250 and OSU finished third with a 196.900.
Oklahoma took first with a 197.850 and Denver was second with 197.0375. Georgia was fourth with a 196.4625.
OSU’s sixth place finish is the highest finish under coach Tanya Chaplin, who had previously directed the Beavers to eighth place finishes in 2010 and 2011.
“I am so proud of our team. This has been a special team and a special season,” Chaplin said. “A lot of people wrote us off during the regular season but we really raised our game at the end of the season and I couldn’t be more proud. Tonight was a lot of fun, from our fans giving us such a wonderful send-off from the hotel, to it coming down to the last rotation to advance to finals. I’m so happy for how our seniors finished their careers and I know everyone left it all on the floor tonight.”
Maela Lazaro scored a 9.8875 on beam. McKenna Singley and Madi Dagen both scored 9.8625 on the event.
On bars, Halli Briscoe led the Beavers with a 9.9000. Mariana Colussi-Pelaez added a 9.8500 and Gill had a 9.8625.
Mary Jacobsen scored a 9.8750 on vault. On floor, Isis Lowery came through with a 9.9000 and Kaitlyn Yanish added a 9.8750.
UCLA and LSU advanced out of the first semifinal on Friday afternoon.
UCLA finished with a 197.6750 to win the session, while the Tigers put together a 197.5125. Michigan was third with 197.2000 and Utah fourth with 196.7250.
UCLA’s Kyla Ross won the vault and floor with 9.9500s and was first in the all-around (39.6625).