OSU gymnastics: Beavers break out on bars against Bruins

Oregon State has been working on building up the bars rotation since the start of the gymnastics season.
Improvement has been gradual, but the work paid off for the Beavers in a big way during Saturday’s Pac-12 home meet against No. 3 UCLA.
The No. 18 Beavers finished with a season-best 49.400 as Halli Briscoe hit for a 9.950 and Sabrina Gill anchored with a 9.925.
The performance on bars went a long way toward OSU’s 196.825 in a close loss to the Bruins, who finished with a 197.250 in front of 4,875 fans in Gill Coliseum.
The meet was sponsored by the Dam Worth It campaign, which was co-founded by former OSU gymnast Taylor Ricci.
“This meet is so much bigger than us and our gymnastics and so I think we all had that mindset going in to just let ourselves go, be free and just do it for something bigger than us. And do it for the people who are watching and the people who can’t compete,” Briscoe said.
“So I kind of just took myself out of the picture and just let myself do one thing at a time, thinking about the best I could do for the team. So that’s kind of where I was at. And once one thing went right, I don’t keep thinking about what went right or what went wrong, I just stay in the moment.”
Isis Lowery added a 9.875 and Alyssa Minyard a 9.850 on the event.
The Beavers were struggling just to break the 49.000 mark on the event and hit a 49.150 at Utah.
“That was great,” Briscoe said. “I think we all knew that was what we were capable of this entire time so to see it come together like that was really nice and I think it gave us a confidence boost for the rest of the season, too, to just keep improving and keep getting that score higher.”
Said Lowery: “That was a long time coming for us. We knew what we were capable of and this week was big for us in the gym, we did a lot of numbers and we really pushed ourselves because we knew that was a little piece that we were missing and I think we went into this rotation with a lot of confidence.
“We just got on a roll. Colette (Yamaoka) started us off really well, a 9.800, that was awesome to start us off with and then I was able to do my job and stick my landing. It just pays off when we all start hitting our dismounts and that’s what we really worked on this week in the gym, so it was huge for us.”
The bars score put the Beavers into a position to make a run at a high 196 or possibly a 197 after a middling performance on vault left the Beavers with a 48.725 to start the meet.
“We didn’t stick anything and that really kills us,” OSU acting coach Michael Chaplin said.
OSU went on to score a solid 49.250 on beam as Kristina Peterson scored a 9.850, Lowery a 9.875 and Madi Dagen anchored with a 9.875 after back-to-back 9.825s by Jenna Domingo and Gill.
The Beavers were without Lacy Dagen on vault and beam and Maela Lazaro, their usual anchor on beam.
“Both of those guys are also 9.900s for us on beam,” Chaplin said. “Fortunately, we have a lot of great beam workers.”
Chaplin said he expects both gymnasts to be good to go soon.
“If not next week, then maybe the week after that,” he said. “We still have some big meets coming up at the end of the season and we want to be full strength for sure by the time we roll into those meets. So it was probably nice that we were able to step back and let some bodies heal a little bit and people are able to step up and get the job done.”
The Beavers finished with their usual flourish on floor.
Kayla Bird got it going with a 9.875, then Madi Dagen and Lowery came through with 9.900s to set up anchor Kaitlyn Yanish, who showed off her dynamic gymnastics and was rewarded with a 9.950.
The event is always a crowd-pleaser, but the Beavers were able to get Gill amped up on Saturday, particularly through Lowery, who throws in a pump up the volume gesture during her routine.
“We love that, we feed off that energy,” Lowery said. “Even when the crowd isn’t as big we still create our own energy. It just helps so much when Gill is filled and that energy and that environment. It can’t be replicated anywhere else. Even when we go to Utah and there’s 15,000 people there, it does not feel the same as when we have 4,000 people in Gill. You can just feel the energy from everyone else and that just gives you that little bit extra you need.
“I like to perform and I love to really bring the crowd in and engage them because I know that when I know that everyone else is having fun, I’m having even more fun.”