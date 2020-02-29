OSU gymnastics: Beavers break out on bars against Bruins

The Beavers were without Lacy Dagen on vault and beam and Maela Lazaro, their usual anchor on beam.

“Both of those guys are also 9.900s for us on beam,” Chaplin said. “Fortunately, we have a lot of great beam workers.”

Chaplin said he expects both gymnasts to be good to go soon.

“If not next week, then maybe the week after that,” he said. “We still have some big meets coming up at the end of the season and we want to be full strength for sure by the time we roll into those meets. So it was probably nice that we were able to step back and let some bodies heal a little bit and people are able to step up and get the job done.”

The Beavers finished with their usual flourish on floor.

Kayla Bird got it going with a 9.875, then Madi Dagen and Lowery came through with 9.900s to set up anchor Kaitlyn Yanish, who showed off her dynamic gymnastics and was rewarded with a 9.950.

The event is always a crowd-pleaser, but the Beavers were able to get Gill amped up on Saturday, particularly through Lowery, who throws in a pump up the volume gesture during her routine.