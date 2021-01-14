OSU gymnastics: Beavers back on the floor

After a season cut short followed by months of uncertainty, the Oregon State gymnastics team will be back on the competition floor Friday.

OSU will take on Boise State at 4 p.m. in Gill Coliseum.

Even though there have been limitations, the Beavers have been able to get in enough workouts and practices needed during the offseason to get the competitions underway.

Junior Madi Dagen said the goal for the season is to make the most of everything the gymnasts are able to under the circumstances.

“I think the actuality of the season happening kind of shocked us just because everything has been so up in the air,” Dagen said. “We wanted it to happen, obviously, but the fact that it actually did was exciting and nerve-wracking because we haven’t had as much training as we usually have by now. But I think we’re all handing it really well.”

The gymnasts had to adjust to training during a pandemic.