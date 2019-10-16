Six home meets, five television appearances and visits by two national powers to Gill Coliseum highlight the Oregon State gymnastics 2020 schedule.
Oregon State hosts SEC powerhouse LSU, along with conference foe Arizona State, in a three-team meet Feb. 8 and then welcomes Pac-12 rival UCLA for a televised showdown at Gill Coliseum on Feb. 29.
OSU opens the season at the Critique Classic, a tri-meet with Georgia and Iowa, on Jan. 3 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
The Beavers’ home slate begins Jan. 11 when they host a tri-meet with Seattle Pacific and Centenary. Also on the home docket are conference meets with Stanford on Feb. 2 (Pac-12 Networks) and Washington on March 6. OSU wraps up the home season against Illinois from the Big Ten on March 14.
OSU will also make television appearances on the road at Utah (Feb. 15) and at California (Feb. 22). In addition, the Beavers' road slate includes trips to Sacramento State (Jan. 17) and Arizona (Jan. 25).
The regular season concludes at the Pac-12 Championships on March 21 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.
The Beavers will also host their annual Orange & Black exhibition at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22. Admission is free.