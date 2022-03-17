OSU gymnastics: Beavers among the favorites at Pac-12 championships

Last year, Oregon State was relegated to the afternoon session at the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships. The Beavers went first and then had to watch as the higher-ranked teams competed in the evening session.

Senior Madi Dagen did not enjoy that experience, or the fact the Beavers came away with a fifth-place finish at the meet.

This year, the Beavers are among the Pac-12 regular season co-champions, along with Arizona State, California and Utah. Those four teams will compete in the closing session Saturday night at the championships in West Valley City, Utah.

Arizona, Stanford, UCLA and Washington will compete in the afternoon session.

“I think it’s exciting this year that we’re in the night session for Pac-12s. That’s a really big deal. We’re in with the top schools, which is really exciting and I think we deserve to be there,” Dagen said.

In addition to feeling like the junior varsity session, Dagen said it is simply a reality that it is harder to post high scores in the early session.

The Beavers come into this meet expecting to compete for the conference championship. Oregon State has won the tournament title six times, most recently in 2013.

“It’s definitely a very competitive conference. It’s continuing to get better and better,” said associate head coach Michael Chaplin.

He noted that three of the four United States Olympic team members who are competing collegiately this year are in the Pac-12: Jade Carey at Oregon State, Jordan Chiles at UCLA and Grace McCallum at Utah. Other gymnasts who were alternates on the Olympic team are also competing for Pac-12 teams.

A look at the national rankings also shows how competitive the Pac-12 meet is going to be. Utah is ranked fourth nationally, with California 10th, Oregon State 13th and Arizona State 14th.

From the afternoon session, UCLA is ranked 18th and Stanford 27th, and both teams are expected to advance to one of the regional competitions. No. 29 Washington and No. 32 Arizona would currently be slated to compete in play-in meets to advance to a regional.

Dagen is excited about the competition.

“I love it. Pressure is a huge part of this sport. When you salute that judge, you’ve got to feel comfortable enough to where you can just be free up there. You want to hit and you want to do really well,” Dagen said.

The Oregon State squad has a mix of newcomers and veterans. Senior captain Colette Yamaoka is preparing for her final Pac-12 championships and also trying to help younger teammates get ready for this pressure-packed meet.

“Just really focusing in on our routines this week and getting what we need to done in the gym,” Yamaoka said.

After suffering an injury which limited her high school career, Yamaoka was not recruited by Oregon State, but chose to walk on as a freshman in the fall of 2017. She is thankful that head coach Tanya Chaplin and Michael Chaplin welcomed her to the team.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Yamaoka said.

This is her first year as a captain and that has been challenging, but rewarding.

“It’s made me step out of my comfort zone a little bit. I’m not the most assertive or loud person, but I’ve definitely grown into the role. I feel like I have grown as a leader,” Yamaoka said.

Oregon State had its final regular-season meet last weekend in Denver. This four-team event was a perfect rehearsal for the Pac-12 championships as the Beavers even went through their routines in the same order they will on Saturday: balance beam, floor exercise, vault and uneven parallel bars.

Carey capped a nearly flawless regular season by winning the all-around at the Denver meet. She won the individual all-around in all nine meets at which she competed this season and is ranked No. 1 in the nation. Dagen has posted her career-best scores in the all-around and is ranked in the top 20 going into the Pac-12 meet.

The Beavers may be without Kaitlyn Yanish this weekend. She was not able to compete at the Denver meet due to injury and Michael Chaplin said she might be held out this week to make sure she is in top form for the regional meet at the end of the month.

Chaplin said this is when the team’s depth is crucial and that was on display in Denver. Sophomore Ariana Young came through with strong performances on the beam and the floor.

“It’s good to see her stepping up,” Chaplin said.

Oregon State is currently expected to be sent to the regional meet in Seattle, but that could change based on how teams perform this weekend. The Beavers will learn their regional assignment at 9 a.m. Tuesday during the NCAA’s selection show.

