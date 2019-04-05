The Oregon State gymnastics team entered the final rotation in Friday’s second session of the NCAA Corvallis regional with the task of staying free of mishaps on bars. Do so, and the Beavers were virtually assured a spot in Saturday’s finals.
A fast start had OSU in the lead halfway through the meet and the Beavers not only had a comfortable lead over Stanford going into the last event, but they were still in striking distance of Florida for first.
As it turns out, it was no problem for the Beavers.
They finished the event with a 49.300 as Mariana Colussi-Pelaez scored a 9.900, Halli Briscoe added a 9.875 and Sabrina Gill stuck her landing for a 9.925, good for a tie for first on the event.
OSU’s 197.125 was plenty good enough to take second in the session and advance to the finals along with Florida (197.500), Denver and Boise State.
“I think we’re just real excited,” Isis Lowery said. “We’ve never had this super regional-type format before, so I think it’s just real exciting and we get to go out there and prove ourselves again.”
That means the Beavers will need to come up big again on Saturday.
“I think that the goal every time is to go out, regardless of the rule changes, regardless of the format, is to go out there and hit a lot of routines and do what we’re capable of and I think tonight we really zeroed in and made those changes that we made from Pac-12s,” Lowery said.
“We still have room to improve for (Saturday), which is great, so we’ve really got to take (Saturday) as a day to just fix the little things that we want to improve on.”
Said Mary Jacobsen: “I think it’s really good because it almost feels like it’s sort of the same meet. We’re going to get a good sleep and kind of continue what we’ve been doing, like Isis said, fix some details here and there because we’re peaking, we’re climbing the mountain but we’re not all the way there yet. So we can do even better and I think this team is about to bring even more energy (Saturday).”
OSU started off on beam and McKenna Singley wasted little time in leading off with a 9.900. Lowery followed with a 9.900, but Lexie Gonzales had a slip off the beam, so the three remaining Beavers in the rotation had to stay solid.
They did, and then some. Madi Dagen came through with a 9.900, Maela Lazaro hit for a 9.925 and Gill anchored with a 9.875.
“We’re just really excited,” Lowery said. “We came out with so much energy and so much fire and that showed on beam and then the momentum just kept following.”
That gave the Beavers a 49.500 and the lead after the first rotation. Stanford was in second after a 49.225 on floor.
“We did change some things as we came back, we’ve done a tremendous amount of group assignments just to get the confidence not just in themselves but each other and that really paid off today,” coach Tanya Chaplin said. “Just being able to know what the environment is, it helps having it here at home and they know what the competition site is going to be like, so visualizing and working and training in this type of environment helped going into that.
“But it definitely kick-started our day off. I definitely think that is one event where we’ve had some ups and downs, some really great times and some not-so great times. So definitely starting off that way helped the momentum going into the rest of the competition.”
Next up for OSU was floor. Destinee Davis and Jacobsen scored 9.800s to start, Savanna Force scored a 9.850. Singley had a 9.775, but Lowery came through with a 9.900 and Kaitlyn Yanish finished the rotation with a 9.900.
The Beavers finished floor with a 49.250 and kept their lead at the halfway point with 98.750, this time with Florida slipping into second with 98.500.
The Beavers had to come through under pressure on vault when Madi Dagen missed her landing while leading off the event.
Once again, the Beavers stayed consistent. Singley scored a 9.800, Yanish a 9.825, Lena Greene a 9.800, Jacobsen a 9.875 and Lacy Dagen anchored for a 9.775 and an event score of 49.075.
The running meet score of 147.825 wasn’t enough to hold the Gators out of first after they had a big rotation on beam (49.500) and moved up with 148.000, but Stanford managed a 48.950 on bars and was a distant third at 147.075