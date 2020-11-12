OSU gymnastics: Beavers add two gymnasts for 2022 season

Oregon State's gymnastics program has signed two gymnasts for the 2022 season, head coach Tanya Caplin announced Wednesday.

The Beavers’ recruiting consists of Natalie Briones (Gilbert, Arizona/Carter’s Gymnastics Academy) and Phoebe Jakubczyk (Bristol, United Kingdom/The Academy of Gymnastics).

“Both Natalie and Phoebe have already accomplished a tremendous amount athletically, are extraordinary students and well-rounded individuals," Chaplin said. "I know they will continue the gymnastics programs strong tradition of excellence while attending Oregon State University.”

Briones placed first in the all-around at four of the six meets she competed in during the 2020 season, before the remainder of the campaign was cancelled. She finished 19th in the all-around, 15th in the uneven bars and 12th in the floor exercise at the 2019 USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic Championships.

Briones also took first in the all-around at both the USAG Region 1 Championships and the Arizona State Championships. She won the Arizona State all-around championship in 2018, in addition to placing 16th in the all-around and ninth in the vault at the Junior Olympic Championships that season.