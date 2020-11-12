OSU gymnastics: Beavers add two gymnasts for 2022 season

Oregon State's gymnastics program has signed two gymnasts for the 2022 season, head coach Tanya Caplin announced Wednesday.
The Beavers’ recruiting consists of Natalie Briones (Gilbert, Arizona/Carter’s Gymnastics Academy) and Phoebe Jakubczyk (Bristol, United Kingdom/The Academy of Gymnastics).
“Both Natalie and Phoebe have already accomplished a tremendous amount athletically, are extraordinary students and well-rounded individuals," Chaplin said. "I know they will continue the gymnastics programs strong tradition of excellence while attending Oregon State University.”
Briones placed first in the all-around at four of the six meets she competed in during the 2020 season, before the remainder of the campaign was cancelled. She finished 19th in the all-around, 15th in the uneven bars and 12th in the floor exercise at the 2019 USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic Championships.
Briones also took first in the all-around at both the USAG Region 1 Championships and the Arizona State Championships. She won the Arizona State all-around championship in 2018, in addition to placing 16th in the all-around and ninth in the vault at the Junior Olympic Championships that season.
“Natalie’s grace, amazing form, and impeccable lines are captivating,” Chaplin said. “She is a strong all-around gymnast, and her uneven bars skills make everyone take notice. She is a quiet, confident athlete, and a strong leader in the gym. In addition to being an outstanding gymnast, Natalie is also a very talented pianist.”
Jakubczyk was a member of the United Kingdom Senior National Team in 2019, and the Junior National Team in 2017 and 2018. She was the British and English Senior Championship Silver Medalist on Vault in 2019, finishing ninth in the all-around at the meet. Jakubczyk also medaled at the Hungary Senior International World Cup and the Tokyo Senior International World Cup that year. In 2018, she finished fifth in the all-around at the Junior European Championships, helping her team take bronze. Jakubczyk also medaled at the 2017 British and English Junior Championships.
“When I first met Phoebe her determination, passion, and love for the sport stood out,” Chaplin said. “Phoebe is charismatic, outgoing, and adventurous, and has a great deal of International competition experience. She is powerful and dynamic on all events, and has many unique combinations that make her stand out in our sport.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!