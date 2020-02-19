OSU gymnastics: Bars, vault coming together for Beavers

“She realized she can do this because she does it in practice,” Chaplin said. “It was just a matter of her settling down.”

The rest of the lineup has been fairly consistent and has the potential for big scores. Kayla Bird has three 9.800s and one 9.775 in the last four meets. Isis Lowery has had a miscue or two but has a 9.875, 9.850 and a 9.800 in three of the past four meets.

Alyssa Minyard has one 9.875, three 9.850s and a 9.825 in the past five meets, and Hallie Briscoe has three 9.825s, two 9.850s and a 9.800. Her lowest score, a 9.650, came in the first meet of the season.

If Gill takes advantage of her momentum and the rest of the lineup stays steady, the Beavers should build on the performance at Utah and start landing consistently strong scores on the event.

“We knew that we were capable of more than we were showing,” Chaplin said. “It was a matter of mentally going over things and being more confident. We had more sticks and overall just more solid routines, which is good.”

Vault has been a tough event for the Beavers. The coaches have switched gymnasts in and out of the lineup and moved their starting spots in an effort to find the right fits and improve consistency.