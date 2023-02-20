Jade Carey rewrote the Oregon State gymnastics record book again on Saturday.

The sophomore scored perfect 10s on the vault and the floor routine as she set a new program record in the all-around with a score of 39.875.

“It feels really great to just see all the hard work that I’ve put in to come together on the same night. It’s just really exciting to be able to share that and celebrate it with my team,” Carey said.

This is the second time this season that Carey has earned two perfect scores at the same meet. She also scored 10s on her vault and floor routine at the Wasatch Classic on Jan. 14.

As much as it is possible to compare perfect routines, Carey felt her vault Saturday was a bit better.

“I know it was probably the best vault I’d done all year. I feel like it was my first legitimate stick, where I was able to hold it and show the judges, ‘Yeah, I just stuck,’” Carey said.

Oregon State coach Tanya Chaplin said that even on this day where Carey set a new program record, her all-around score could potentially have been even higher. Had Carey stuck her landing on the uneven parallel bars, a third score of 10.0 was possible.

“It’s huge. I know she was frustrated with the bar hop at the end because she got a 9.9, so that would have been right there, too," Chaplin said. "She’s a fierce competitor and she’s trying to find how to reduce those deductions every single time she’s in the gym. So it’s fun to see all of that coming together for her.”

At the end of her freshman season, Carey owned eight of the top 10 all-around scores in Oregon State gymnastics history. Chari Knight’s 39.750 in 1993 was tied for seventh place with two of Carey’s routines and Leslie Mak had the 10th-highest score of 39.675, which she accomplished in 2012.

The top 10 is now entirely Carey’s. The 39.875 she scored Saturday tops the list followed by her 39.850 at the NCAA regionals last season. She has scored 39.825 on four occasions, including at this season’s Beaver Quad Meet and again at the home dual with California. Carey scored 39.800 twice last season and she has scored 39.775 three times, including at the Wasatch Classic and in the dual at UCLA this season.

In addition to Carey’s historic day, the team also set a new program for its overall score on the beam Saturday with a 49.625. Carey matched her career high with a 9.975. Jenna Domingo also matched her career best with a 9.925 and Madi Dagen set a season high with a 9.925. Sydney Gonzales also posted a 9.925 and Kristina Peterson rounded out the scoring with a 9.875.

The result was a score which topped the previous program record of 49.600 set in 2004.

Chaplin said the effort on beam was partly by necessity. Oregon State trailed Arizona after two rotations Saturday due to some struggles on the bars.

“We had a couple falls on bars and the beam group rallied. Lo (Letzsch) had a rare miss (on the beam). We don’t usually see that from her, either, but even in Lo’s routine she got back up and did a really nice finish so that if we had to count her routine it was a quality routine with a five-tenths (deduction). The rest of the beam team had her back,” Chaplin said.

Dagen and Carey are the final two gymnasts in most rotations for Oregon State and the pressure falls on them to deliver when there are mistakes in the earlier routines.

“I feel like Jade and I are both very competitive people and we’re gamers,” Dagen said of these situations. “There’s no fixing what happened. You can’t fix the previous routines or anything like that, so just do what you know how to do. In the gym, we do it every day, so just have fun. Seriously, enjoy it.”

Carey acknowledged there is pressure competing when you know your score is going to count.

“I would say I definitely feel it, but I try to just remind myself to do what I always do because it doesn’t need to freak me out or anything. We just have to be ourselves and do what we do every single day,” Carey said.

Oregon State pushed ahead of Arizona with its outstanding beam rotation and then clinched another Pac-12 Conference victory with a strong set of performances on the floor routine. In addition to Carey’s 10.0, Dagen set a new career high with a 9.950.

“This year has been more of a mental challenge, I would say, than I thought it was going to be. I think I came into this year thinking it needed to be perfect. I’m actually really glad that it’s been a learning experience and I’ve gotten to go back into the gym after each meet and figure out what I need to do differently. I think that’s just going to help me later on in life, honestly,” Dagen said.

The 12th-ranked Beavers are now 9-3-2 on the season and are 2-0-2 in Pac-12 duals with road meets remaining against Stanford and Arizona State before the home finale against Utah on March 11.

“This team is full of a lot of fight. We know what we want and we know what we have our eyes on. We’re going to fight every step of the way to make sure that we get there. So it wasn’t the way we wanted to start but we kind of came together after that. It’s like ‘OK, let’s just forget everything that happened before and focus on what we need to do to finish the rest of the meet’ and I think we did a really great job of that.”