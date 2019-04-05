Denver took charge in the second and third rotations and went on to take first with a 196.975 in Friday’s first session of the NCAA Corvallis gymnastics regional in Gill Coliseum.
The Pioneers finished on floor with a 49.225 and will move on to Saturday’s finals along with Boise State.
With the new format, Denver can’t sit back and relax. The Pioneers and Broncos both have to perform at their best in order to advance to the NCAA Championships.
“I think right now sleep’s critical, so we’re all focused on that, focused on the recovery aspect and just kind of preparing for (Saturday),” Denver’s Maddie Karr said. “In the morning, we’ll obviously physically prepare and get ready for the day. But I think all the hard work is already done, so we’re just excited to get back here (Saturday) night.”
Karr and Lynnzee Brown tied for first in the all-around with 39.525s. Brown had a 9.950 on floor.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Karr said. “I know Lynnzee and I have been working hard all year and we both know how good gymnasts we both are and we obviously support each other and so it’s exciting to have us both tie and it’s a really fun experience and we can’t wait for (Saturday).”
Brown knows the Pioneers are capable of even stronger performances.
“Today was such a huge learning period,” she said. “I think what we did (Friday) was not our best but it left room for us to improve (Saturday).”
It came down to the final rotation to determine the No. 2 team to advance. Boise State finished with a strong performance on bars with a 49.75 to hold off Washington and take second with a 196.225. Emily Muhlenhaupt came through with a 9.900 on the event.
“It shows we’re not going to give up,” Boise State’s Alex Esmerian said. “It shows if we have any uncharacteristic mistakes we’re just going to leave them behind and do what we normally do and go into every rotational with a blank slate.”
UW was third with 195.900 and Southern Utah fourth with 195.350.
Washington held the lead after the first rotation with a 49.225 on floor. The Huskies got past an early mishap with Amara Cunningham, Geneva Thompson, Maya Washington and Kristyn Hoffa all landing 9.850s.
Boise State overcame a slow start that included a fall and managed a 49.000 on beam when Courtney McGregor finished with a 9.825 and Esmerian took advantage of the momentum for a 9.900 and Sarah Means had a strong performance and scored a 9.875.
Denver finished with a score of 48.950 on vault and Southern Utah scored a 48.850 on bars to stay in the mix.
Denver made a move in the second rotation with a 49.325 on bars and took a slim lead over Washington and Boise State. Four Pioneers scored 9.850s and Karr anchored with a 9.925.
The Broncos held steady with a 49.100 on floor, UW scored a 48.900 on vault and Southern Utah had 48.850 on beam.
The Pioneers then came up big on beam during the third rotation. Brown got Denver going by leading off with a 9.900. It tied her career-best and third this season.
“I’m so proud of my beam,” Brown said. “I’ve worked so hard to get good at beam and it’s so nice to go up there and compete how I’ve been training.”
Alexis Vasquez hit for a 9.950 and Kaitlyn Schou wrapped up the rotation with a 9.900, giving Denver a 49.475 and a strong hold on first with 147.750 overall score.
That left Boise State (146.950), UW (146.850) and Southern Utah (146.775) to fight it out for second in the final rotation.