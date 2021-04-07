OSU women's golf: Slama wins title, Beavers take third

NAPA, California — Ellie Slama won an individual title for the third time in her Oregon State career, this time at the Silverado Showdown on Wednesday.
Slama, a senior from Salem, finished with an 8-under 67-68-73—208 and outlasted a competitive field that included eight Pac-12 teams to win the individual crown by one stroke over Allisen Corpuz of USC (7-under 70-71-68—209).
As a team, Oregon State finished in a season-best third place in the 13-team field with a 21-over 291-291-303—885 at the par-72, 6,192-yard Silverado Country Club.
No. 11 USC won the team title with a 2-under 862 and No. 37 UCLA finished second with a 3-over 867.
The 36th-ranked Beavers finished ahead of No. 8 Arizona State, No. 13 Oregon, No. 18 Northwestern and No. 34 Iowa State.
“Overall this was a great tournament for the Beavs,” coach Dawn Shockley said. “It was a challenging course with fast greens, and I’m very proud how the team battled back today.
“This team has done a great job knowing their games and understanding what they need to do to prepare and get it done. Kelly and I know what this team is capable of, and they are seeing that they are a top team in the country and can compete with the best.”
Slama won her first career individual title at the Ron Moore Invitational in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, in the fall of 2017 with a school three-round record 11-under 205. She won the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas in the fall of 2018 with a 2-under 75-68-71—214.
The all-Pac-12 golfer now has 12 top-10 finishes in her Oregon State career, the third most in program history. Kathleen Takaishi (1995-99) is first with 16 and Danielle Mitchell (1990-94) is second with 13.
“Ellie was incredible this week,” Shockley said. “She has worked very hard and continues to prove she is one of the best in the country. This was a very good field and doing what she did is not easy. Leading the tournament from Day 1 and finishing it off is remarkable.
“She played with two of the best in the country today and she stuck to her game, trusted herself and got it done. A wire-to-wire finish. She deserves this win and I couldn’t be more proud of what she has accomplished.”
Amanda Minni recorded her fifth career top-20 finish, and second this season, a tie for 13th place with a 4-over 71-73-76—220. Her best career finish is a tie for third place at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational as a sophomore where she shot a career-low three-round score of even-par 216.
Issy Taylor finished in a tie for 41st place with a 13-over 77-74-78—229, Nicole Schroeder shot an 18-over 76-76-82—234 to finish in a tie for 56th and Mari Nishiura had her best score in the final round to finish in a tie for 63rd with a 23-over 81-82-76—239.
The Beavers have improved their placing at every tournament during the 2021 season heading into the Pac-12 Championship, which is scheduled for April 23-25 in Stanford, California.