OSU women's golf: Slama remains atop leaderboard

NAPA, California — Ellie Slama carded a bogey-free 4-under 68 to increase her individual lead and help the Oregon State women's golf team remain in third place at the Silverado Showdown on Tuesday.
The Beavers shot a 3-over 291 for the second straight day and stayed in third place with a 6-over 582.
UCLA is in first place with an even-par 288-288—576 and USC is second, and one stroke ahead of Oregon State, with a 5-over 291-290—581. Arizona State (12-over 588) and Oregon (17-over 593) round out the top five.
The 13-team field includes seven teams in the latest golfstat.com rankings and eight Pac-12 programs.
The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Live scoring from the par-72, 6,192-yard Silverado Country Club is available at golfstat.com.
Slama sits in first place with a 9-under 67-68—135, which is six strokes better than Emma Spitz of UCLA and Allisen Corpuz of USC, who are tied for second with a 3-under 141.
Slama eagled the par-4, 336-yard 17th hole when she dropped in her approach shot from 98 yards. She has nine birdies and only two bogeys through the first 36 holes of the tournament.
Slama has a chance to win her third career collegiate event and break her own three-round school record. She won the Trinity Forest Invitational as a sophomore and the Ron Moore Invitational as a freshman when she posted an Oregon State record 11-under 205.
Amanda Minni continued her strong play with a 1-over 73 and is in seventh place with an even-par 71-73—144. Her best career finish is a tie for third place at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational as a sophomore where she shot a career-low three-round score of even-par 216.
Issy Taylor jumped 21 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 26th place with a 2-over 74 in the second round after opening the tourney with a 5-over 77.
Nicole Schroeder (8-over 152) posted a 4-over 76 for the second straight day, while Mari Nishiura (81-82) went 1 under over her final eight holes on Tuesday.