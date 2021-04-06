OSU women's golf: Slama remains atop leaderboard

NAPA, California — Ellie Slama carded a bogey-free 4-under 68 to increase her individual lead and help the Oregon State women's golf team remain in third place at the Silverado Showdown on Tuesday.

The Beavers shot a 3-over 291 for the second straight day and stayed in third place with a 6-over 582.

UCLA is in first place with an even-par 288-288—576 and USC is second, and one stroke ahead of Oregon State, with a 5-over 291-290—581. Arizona State (12-over 588) and Oregon (17-over 593) round out the top five.

The 13-team field includes seven teams in the latest golfstat.com rankings and eight Pac-12 programs.

The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Live scoring from the par-72, 6,192-yard Silverado Country Club is available at golfstat.com.

Slama sits in first place with a 9-under 67-68—135, which is six strokes better than Emma Spitz of UCLA and Allisen Corpuz of USC, who are tied for second with a 3-under 141.

Slama eagled the par-4, 336-yard 17th hole when she dropped in her approach shot from 98 yards. She has nine birdies and only two bogeys through the first 36 holes of the tournament.