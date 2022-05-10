OSU women's golf: Slama leads Beavers at NCAA regional

Ellie Slama carded a 2-over 74 to lead the Oregon State women’s golf team in the second round of the NCAA Franklin Regional on Tuesday.

The Beavers are in eighth place through 36 holes with a 20-over 293-303—596 at the par-72, 6,450-yard Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course.

The top four teams after Wednesday’s final round will advance to the NCAA National Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona. Vanderbilt (7-under 569), Alabama (2-under 574), Duke (2-over 578) and Wake Forest (3-over 579) are in the top four with 18 holes to play.

The Beavers will need to make a final-round charge like they did at the Pac-12 Championship when they jumped five spots and finished in a program-best tie for second place.

The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com. Oregon State will start on the 10th hole and be paired with Augusta and BYU.

Slama is tied for 20th place with a 3-over 73-74—147. She has dropped in four birdies through the first two rounds.

Chayse Gomez is also tied for 20th place with a 3-over 72-75—147 and has equaled Slama with four birdies in the tournament.

Madde Sund, who posted a career-best score in the first round of the postseason tourney, is tied for 25th place with a 4-over 71-77—48.

Kelsey Webster is tied for 51st place with a 10-over 77-77—154 and Issy Taylor is in 63rd place with a 16-over 79-81—160.

Jennie Park of Texas A&M is the only golfer in the 66-player field to post two scores in the 60s and holds a three-stroke for the individual title with a 9-under 135.

