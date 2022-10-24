OSU women's golf: Gomez places seventh at Stanford Intercollegiate

Chayse Gomez posted her best career three-round score to lead the Oregon State women's golf team at the Stanford Intercollegiate on Sunday.

The Beavers concluded the three-day, 54-hole tournament with a 15-over 285-292-290—867 at the par-71, 6,269-yard Stanford Golf Course to finish in a tie for 10th place.

Oregon State finished ahead of four teams ranked nationally in the Golfstat.com Top 50 — No. 16 Florida (+22), No. 37 Georgia (+22), No. 28 Miami (+23) and No. 44 California (+31).

Gomez recorded her second Top 10 finish as a Beaver, a tie for seventh place, after posting a career-best 4-under 68-72-69—209 that included 12 birdies, four in each round.

Her previous best three-round score was a 2-under 214 at the Cougar Cup in Pullman, Washington, in her first collegiate tournament in 2019. Her other Top 10 finish was a career-best tie for sixth place at the Silverado Showdown in Napa, Calif., last April.

It was quite the bounce back for Gomez after she finished in 80th place at the Beavers’ previous tournament, the Illini Women’s Invitational in Medinah, Illinois.

True freshman Kyra Ly posted three consecutive rounds of a 1-over 72 to finish in a tie for 31st place with a 3-over 216. She birdied her final three holes in the final round to post a 72 for the third-straight day.

The tie for 31st place is her best as a collegian after finishing in a tie for 36th place at the USF Intercollegiate and a tie for 35th place at the Illini Women’s Invitational.

Amanda Minni had her best round of the tournament on Sunday, shooting a 1-over 72 that moved her nine spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 68th place with a 10-over 73-78-72—223.

Kelsey Webster had nine birdies and nothing worse than a bogey in the three rounds that helped her finish in a tie for 57th place with an 8-over 72-72-77—221.

Danique Stokmans finished the tourney with a 15-over 74-76-78—228 and finished in a tie for 86th place.

No. 1 Stanford won the team title by 10 strokes with a 15-under 837. Rose Zhang of Stanford claimed medalist honors with a 13-under 200.

The Beavers will next compete in their final tournament of the fall season, the Nanea Pac-12 Preview, which is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.