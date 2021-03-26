OSU women's golf: Beavers tied for seventh at ASU Invitational

PHOENIX, Arizona — Amanda Minni carded an even-par 72 to lead the Oregon State women's golf team in the opening round of the PING/ASU Invitational on Friday.

The Beavers concluded the first round with a 5-over 293 at the par-72, 6,426-yard Papago Golf Course and are tied for seventh place in the 15-team field.

Oregon State is ahead of four Pac-12 schools — Oregon, UCLA, Washington State and California — with 36 holes to play.

The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

Minni started on the 10th hole and was 2 over through eight, before finishing with four birdies and two bogeys to post an even-par 72. Her birdies came on the par-4 18th, par-5 first, par-4 fifth and par-5 ninth holes.

Issy Taylor also played well, as she dropped in two birdies on her front nine that helped her shoot a 1-over 73. The birdies came on her first hole of the day, the par-5 10th, and the par-4, 407-yard 18th.

Nicole Schroeder and Ellie Slama both carded a 2-over 74 to make up the Beavers’ first-round scoring. Schroeder had a birdie on the par-4 seventh hole, 14 pars and three bogeys, while Slama finished the day with 16 pars and two bogeys.