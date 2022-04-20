OSU women's golf: Beavers tie for second at Pac-12 Championship

The Oregon State women's golf team finished the Pac-12 Championship tied for second place on Wednesday, its best placing at the conference tournament in program history.

The Beavers shot the best score of the day, a 3-under 285, and concluded the event with a 13-over 296-296-285—877 at the par-72, 6,267-yard Eugene Country Club. Oregon State finished behind No. 2 Oregon (6-over 870) and tied with No. 1 Stanford (13-over 877).

Oregon State’s best previous finish at the Pac-12 Championship was sixth place during the 1992-93 season.

It was a total team effort for the Beavers, as none of the golfers had anything worse than a bogey in the soggy final round. Kelsey Webster, Ellie Slama and Issy Taylor each fired a 1-under 71, and Chayse Gomez carded an even-par 72 to make up the team’s scoring.

All five Oregon State players finished in the Top 25.

“I’m extremely proud of this entire team,” coach Dawn Shockley said. “They continue to trust the process and believe in themselves. Battling against weather is always a challenge and today they were patient and got it done. Each and every player contributed to this finish and we proved we belong at the top of this conference."

Webster, who transferred to Oregon State from the University of Colorado before this season, shot a 2-over 73-74-71—218 to finish in a career-best tie for fifth place.

Slama jumped 16 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 13th place with a 5-over 75-75-71—221.

The Pac-12 all-conference team was announced after the final round and Slama earned honorable mention recognition. She was selected to the Pac-12 all-conference team in 2019 and 2021.

Gomez, who competed at the Pac-12 tournament for the first time, improved her score by two strokes each round and finished in a tie for 19th place with a 6-over 76-74-72—222.

Taylor played her best in the final round and vaulted 16 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 23rd place with a 7-over 74-78-71—223.

Redshirt freshman Madde Sund also finished in a tie for 23rd place with a 7-over 74-73-76—223.

Oregon State, ranked 28th by Golfstat.com, will find out Wednesday where it will play in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships. The official announcement will be at 1 p.m. on Golf Channel and streamed live on the Golf Channel website.

The postseason will have six regional sites for the first time. Each of the regional sites will feature 12 teams and six individuals, with the top four teams and top two individuals (not on an advancing team) qualifying for the NCAA championships, which will be held May 20-25, at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

