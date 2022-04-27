OSU women's golf: Beavers sent to Tennessee regional

The Oregon State women’s golf team is going to Tennessee for the NCAA regionals.

The Beavers learned their fate Wednesday afternoon during the NCAA selection show, which revealed the 72-team field and their regional assignments. The Beavers were sent to the Franklin regional, which is being hosted by Vanderbilt and will be played at the Vanderbilt Legends Club just south of Nashville.

“Everyone’s been asking where we wanted to go and I think a lot of it comes down to what teams are there. We’ve got a challenge ahead of us. Some really good teams, historically some really good teams, Alabama, Duke, Wake Forest, very good,” said Oregon State coach Dawn Shockley. “I think the biggest thing is we beat a lot of really good teams at our conference championships, so I think we’re just as capable. When you get to this stage everyone is pretty darn good.”

Oregon State is the fifth seed at the Franklin regional. Wake Forest is the No. 1 seed, followed by Alabama, Texas A&M and Duke. The host Commodores are the sixth seed.

There is a recent history of success at the national championships for teams in this region. Wake Forest was the runner-up in 2019, placing second to Duke, which has won seven national titles under coach Dan Brooks. Alabama took second in 2018.

Oregon State is coming off its best performance of the season at the Pac-12 Championships. The Beavers tied for second at the three-day tournament. Oregon won the conference title for the first time and is the No. 1 seed at the Albuquerque regional. Stanford, which shared second place with Oregon State, is the top seed at the regional it is hosting.

The conference championships were held in Eugene and Oregon State’s familiarity with that course was helpful.

“I think we were really well prepared. We prepped them really well practice-wise. We obviously had an idea what Eugene Country Club was going to be like and got some good prep in for it. That obviously made a difference,” Shockley said.

Kelsey Webster placed fifth at the Pac-12 championships, with Ellie Slama finishing tied for 13th and Chayse Gomez tied for 19th. Issy Taylor and Madde Sund both tied for 23rd.

“They want to be successful, they want to be at the top and a lot of that’s just believing. They’re good enough, we know that. They’re capable,” Shockley said.

There are six regional sites this season with each site hosting 12 teams and six individual golfers. The other top seeds are: South Carolina (Tallahassee regional), San Jose State (Ann Arbor) and Oklahoma State (Stillwater).

Shockley said she doesn’t know anything about the Vanderbilt Legends Course and researching that layout is her first task. Oregon State will get to play one practice round on the course before the three-day regional begins on May 9.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The top four teams from each regional, as well as the top two individual golfers from non-qualifying teams, advance to the NCAA championships, which will be held May 20-25 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In 2021, Oregon State was seeded seventh at the Baton Rouge regional, but that competition was rained out and the top six seeds advanced to the NCAA championships.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.