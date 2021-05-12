OSU women's golf: Beavers see season end despite not teeing off in regional play

Despite sunny skies and warm conditions on Monday and Tuesday, water on the University Club course in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, caused the cancellation of the first two rounds of the NCAA women’s golf regional.
The hope was that the 18 teams that qualified for the regional would get on the course Wednesday to play 18 holes with the top six players advancing to the national championship.
Instead, they were delivered the news around 11:30 a.m. local time the tournament was a wash and the top six seeded teams entering the regional would be moving on without a single tee shot being hit.
“Look, this is one of the most gut-wrenching decisions and announcements that I’ve ever been a part of,” NCAA Committee representative Brad Hurlbut told the players and teams. “Even though the course is playable, it’s not playable at a championship level. Therefore, the top six teams that were seeded will advance, along with the top three individuals that were not on those six teams.”
There were plenty of emotions from players and coaches alike as 12 teams realized their season was unceremoniously cut short for the second straight year.
LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama will play in the national tournament, set to begin May 21 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The first team on the outside looking in was Oregon State. Coach Dawn Shockley was at a loss for words as she tried to answer questions on the Joe Beaver Show, the mid-valley’s daily sports call-in show.
“It's hard to find the words,” she said. “When things are in your control and you play and you don't make it, then I can live with that. Yeah, this has been a hard one to swallow.”
Shockley said she also had a difficult time addressing her team in the moments after learning the heartbreaking news.
“Once we got the news I got the team together and I was honest, I said, I really don't know what to say,” Shockley said. “But I know who we are as a team, and in our program and I know you guys will be gracious in this and be good about it and know that there was nothing that you can do. And sometimes that's even harder, right. I think that's probably the more frustrating case.”
What was also frustrating was learning the course was playable, but apparently not up to “championship level,” whatever that means.
“To tell a bunch of student-athletes that work so hard to get to this point that it's playable, it’s pretty tough to swallow,” Shockley said. “So I think that's probably where most of our questions come. … And I don't know with any other sport, I don't even know what that would mean. I don't know what a basketball court being playable but not championship level even means. So I think we're all pretty confused and hope that in the future something like this doesn't happen to any other teams.”
Shockley said she and assistant coach Kelly Kerkvliet, as well coaches from other programs, walked the course on Tuesday. They asked to have a meeting with the tournament leadership and they kept getting the same story.
It didn't appear to be a good story either. Still, a total cancellation was unthinkable.
“I'll be honest, I don't think any of us thought it would get to that,” Shockley said. "I'm out here and it’s 85 degrees, not a cloud in the sky, and it's been like that from noon the last three days.
“And so it's hard to think that we haven't played any golf while we've been here. I can handle it if it really was raining for three days straight. Then at least I would really know that this doesn't feel fishy. Mother Nature did her thing and that’s it.
“But I'm hoping that we can make some changes for the future and that's what I'm going to put my energy into now is been is figuring out something like this doesn't happen again to any team.”
Shockley said the team was going to head to New Orleans, grab some food and try to enjoy their time together.
“They're devastated." Shockley said. "Honestly, I mean, last year we got our spring season taken away and we understood that, the whole world is going through something and we can live with that. And then this year the same thing happened and so everyone's bummed, especially our seniors.”