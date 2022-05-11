 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WOMEN'S GOLF

OSU women's golf: Beavers place 8th at NCAA regional

Beavers Sports Logo Orange

Chayse Gomez and Kelsey Webster both posted scores of 3-under 69 to lead a late surge by the Oregon State women’s golf team at the NCAA Franklin Regional on Wednesday.

The Beavers posted their best score of the tourney in the final round, a 1-under 287, and finished in eighth place with a 19-over 293-303-287—883 at the par-72, 6,450-yard Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course.

The top four teams — Vanderbilt (16-under 848), Alabama (8-under 856), Wake Forest (3-under 861) and Texas A&M (3-over 867) — advanced to the NCAA National Championship, which is scheduled from May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Beavers had only one player, Ellie Slama, with NCAA tournament experience. The 2020 regionals were canceled due to COVID-19 and the 2021 regionals were canceled due to inclement weather in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Gomez was the top Oregon State golfer on the individual leaderboard, finishing in a tie for 15th place with an even-par 72-75-69—216. 

After posting a pair of 77s in the first two rounds, Webster had an eagle on the par-4 15th hole and five birdies that helped her jump 15 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 36th place with a 7-over 77-77-69—223.

Slama was steady throughout the NCAA Regionals and finished in a tie for 27th place with a 4-over 73-74-73—220.

In her five years as a Beaver, Slama won three individual titles, earned all-Pac-12 honors three times, and holds the Oregon State records for career scoring average, top-10 finishes in a season, lowest single-round score, lowest three-round score and total number of sub-par scores.

She also became the first golfer in Oregon State history to be named Pac-12 golfer of the month when she received the honor in October 2018.

Madde Sund, a redshirt freshman, fired a career-best 1-under 71 in the first round of the Franklin Regional and finished the event in a tie for 40th place with an 8-over 71-77-76—224.

Issy Taylor played her best golf of the regional in the final round and finished in 60th place with a 20-over 79-81-76—236.

Chayse Gomez mug

Gomez 
