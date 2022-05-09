OSU women's golf: Beavers in sixth after first round at NCAA regional

Madde Sund fired a career-best 1-under 71 to lead the Oregon State women’s golf team in the first round of the NCAA Franklin Regional on Monday.

The Beavers finished the opening round with a 5-over 293 at the par-72, 6,450-yard Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course and are tied for sixth place in the 12-team field.

The top four teams after Wednesday’s final round will advance to the NCAA National Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona. Duke (1-under 287), Alabama (1-under 287), Vanderbilt (even-par 288) and Texas A&M (1-over 289) hold the top four spots through the first 18 holes.

The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 6 a.m. Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

Sund, a redshirt freshman, was steady throughout the first round with two birdies, 15 pars and only one bogey for her 1-under 71 that has her in in a tie for sixth place.

Chayse Gomez continued her consistent play with an even-par 72 and is tied for 11th place. After posting a 2-over 38 on her first nine holes, she caught fire after the turn with birdies on the par-4 first, par-4 second and par-5 fourth holes.

Ellie Slama was 2 over through her first nine holes but played the second nine at 1 under to finish the round with a 1-over 73 and move into a tie for 19th place.

Kelsey Webster, who led the Beavers at the Pac-12 Championship, shot a 5-over 77 and Issy Taylor finished the day with a 7-over 79.

Polly Mack of Alabama was 3 over through the first two holes but finished the day with 10 birdies, including seven straight to end the round, and leads the field with a 7-under 65.

