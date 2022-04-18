OSU women's golf: Beavers in sixth after 1st round at Pac-12 Championship

Kelsey Webster carded a 1-over 73 to lead balanced scoring by the Oregon State women's golf team in the first round of the Pac-12 Championship on Monday.

The Beavers battled through a light rain and strong wind gusts to finish shoot an 8-over 296 at the par-72, 6,267-yard Eugene Country Club that has them tied for sixth place.

The first round was moved up an hour, with tee times beginning at 8 a.m., due to expected inclement weather. All 11 teams were able to complete the round before the heavy rain began to fall.

The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins with tee times at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com. The Beavers will start at 9 a.m. on the first tee and be paired with Oregon.

“It was a solid day all around for the team,” Oregon State coach Dawn Shockley said. “The winds picked up towards the end of the round, but we stayed focused, finished well, and put ourselves in good position for the next two rounds. It’s a tight leaderboard and we’re looking forward to seeing what the team can do.”

Webster was 3 over through the first five holes before catching fire with five birdies over a seven-hole stretch. She doubled the par-4 15th but finished the day with a 1-over 73 that has her in a tie for ninth place.

Issy Taylor and Madde Sund both concluded the first round with a 2-over 74 and are tied for 15th place.

Taylor got a par on the first 11 holes before taking a bogey on each of the next three. She had a strong finish to the round with a birdie on the 16th hole and three pars for her 74.

Sund bogeyed the first two holes of the day but got on track with a birdie on the par-4 third hole followed by six consecutive pars. She birdied the par-4 15th hole and had two bogeys on the back nine to finish with a 74.

Ellie Slama hit her tee shot in the water on the par-3 fifth hole and took a triple bogey, but played even-par golf the rest of the day that included a birdie on the par-4 ninth hole to shoot a 3-over 75.

Chayse Gomez also birdied the par-4 ninth and had five bogeys to finish a stroke back of Slama with a 4-over 76.

Stanford leads the 11-team field after posting a 2-over 290. Only four golfers finished in red figures, led by Brianna Navarrosa of USC with a 2-under 70.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0