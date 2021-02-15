 Skip to main content
OSU women's golf: Beavers in ninth after first round

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Chayse Gomez and Amanda Minni each shot a 75 to lead the Oregon State women's golf team in the opening round of the Sun Devil Winter Classic on Monday.

The Beavers wrapped up the first round with a 14-over 302, and sit in ninth place with 36 holes to play, in their first competitive tournament of the 2021 season.

Oregon leads the 10-team field, all consisting of Pac-12 programs, with a 3-under 285 at the par-72, 6,482-yard Talking Stick Resort Piipaash Course.

Gomez had four birdies to finish with a 3-over 75, while Minni had two birdies and nothing worse than a bogey for her tourney-opening 75.

Ellie Slama and Issy Taylor were both a stroke back, and made up the Beavers’ first-round scoring, with a 4-over 76. Slama had two birdies but a triple-bogey kept her from posting a better score. Taylor tied Gomez with a team-best four birdies.

Nicole Schroeder finished the day with a 6-over 78.

Only nine golfers in the 54-player field finished in red figures, led by Emma Spitz of UCLA, Alexis Phadungmartvorkul of Oregon and Alexa Melton of USC with a 3-under 69.

