OSU women's golf: Beavers in 10th at Pac-12 meet

STANFORD, California — Ellie Slama and Issy Taylor led the Oregon State women's golf team in the opening round of the Pac-12 Championship on Friday.

The Beavers shot a 21-over 305 at the par-71, 6,269-yard Stanford Golf Course and are in 10th place with 36 holes to play.

Slama rolled in four birdies, tied for the second most in the field, and finished with a 4-over 75. Taylor had a par on every hole on the back side to also finish with a 4-over 75. Both players are tied for 24th place.

Amanda Minni was one of only two golfers in the 53-player field to record an eagle that helped her finish with a 6-over 77. Minni’s eagle came on the par-5, 477-yard 12th hole.

Mari Nishiura carded a 7-over 78 and Nicole Schroeder finished the opening round with a 10-over 81.

USC was the lone team to finish in red figures with a 1-under 283. Stanford is second with a 5-over 289, while Arizona State, Arizona and UCLA are tied for third with a 7-over 291.

Amelia Garvey of USC and Amanda Linner of Arizona State share the individual lead with a 4-under 67.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0