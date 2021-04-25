OSU women's golf: Beavers finish eighth

STANFORD, Calif. — The Oregon State women's golf team got solid contributions from every player and posted its best score in the final round of the Pac-12 Championship on Sunday.
The Beavers concluded the three-day, 54-hole tournament in eighth place with a 44-over 305-303-288—896 at the par-71, 6,269-yard Stanford Golf Course.
Four Beavers shot their best score of the tournament in the final round.
The Beavers, ranked 29th in the nation by Golfstat.com, will find out Wednesday where they will play in the 2021 tournament. The official announcement will be at 11 a.m. on Golf Channel and streamed live on the Golf Channel website.
Regional play for the 2021 tournament will be held May 10-12. Each of the four regional sites will include 18 teams and six individuals competing, with the top six teams (24 teams total) and the low three individuals (12 individuals total) not on an advancing team from each regional site advancing to the national championships from May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Issy Taylor was the top Oregon State golfer on the individual leaderboard, finishing in a tie for 20th place with a 9-over 75-76-71—222. She had two birdies, 14 pars and two bogeys in her even-par 71 final round.
Amanda Minni finished in a tie for 27th place with a 12-over 77-76-72—225. She had one of the seven eagles that were recorded over the three rounds of the championship.
Ellie Slama, who was named to the Pac-12 all-conference team for the second time in her career, finished in a tie for 33rd place with a 13-over 75-75-76—226.
Mari Nishiura (15-over 78-77-73—228) and Nicole Schroeder (16-over 81-76-72—229), who both returned to Oregon State for an extra season due to COVID-19, had excellent final rounds. Nishiura finished in a tie for 36th place and Schroeder finished in a tie for 38th.
USC won the team title with a 3-under 849, while Rachel Heck of Stanford claimed medalist honors with a 7-under 206.