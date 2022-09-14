OSU women's golf: Amanda Minni finishes sixth at USF Intercollegiate

Amanda Minni posted the best 54-hole score of her career to lead the Oregon State women's golf team at the USF Intercollegiate on Tuesday in San Francisco.

Minni carded a 1-under 71-71-70—212 to finish in a tie for sixth place at the par-71, 5,976-yard Ocean Course at The Olympic Club. Her best previous 54-hole score was an even-par 216 at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational in the fall of 2018.

It’s the third top-10 finish for Minni — she finished in a career best tie for third place at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational in 2018 and a tie for eighth place at the Lady Buckeye Spring Invitational in 2018.

She led the 56-player field with a scoring average of 2.75 on the par-3’s and led the Beavers with nine birdies over the three rounds.

The Beavers opened their 2022-23 season with a tie for sixth place finish at the USF Intercollegiate with a 21-over 292-287-294—873.

Kelsey Webster had a solid season debut, finishing in a tie for 17th place with a 4-over 72-69-7621—7. Madde Sund finished in a tie for 31st with a 9-over 74-71-77--222.

True freshman Kyra Ly made her collegiate debut and finished in a tie for 36th place with a 10-over 75-77-71—223. She had two birdies and two bogeys in her even-par final round to move eight spots up the leaderboard.

Danique Stokmans wrapped up the tourney with a 16-over 76-76-77—229 to finish in a tie for 49th place.

The Beavers will next compete at the Illini Women’s Invitational, which is scheduled for Oct. 10-11 in Medinah, Illinois.