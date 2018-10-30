DALLAS — Ellie Slama won an individual title for the second time in her young Oregon State career, this time at the Trinity Forest Invitational on Tuesday.
Slama, a sophomore from Salem, outlasted a competitive field and kept battling after a tough opening round to post a 2-under 75-68-71—214 and win by a stroke over Bing Singhsumalee of Illinois (1-under 215).
Slama won her first career individual title at the Ron Moore Invitational in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, last fall with an Oregon State three-round record 11-under 205. It was the third tournament of her collegiate career.
She has now recorded six career top-10 finishes, including four in as many tournaments this fall. She has been under par in eight of her 11 rounds this fall and has a scoring average of 70.82, which would crush the school record of 72.79 she set last season as a freshman.
“Ellie was very disappointed with the way she finished in Las Vegas,” coach Dawn Shockley said. “But she didn’t bring that frustration with her this week. By the time we left the golf course in Las Vegas, she had moved on and accepted it for what it was. That takes maturity and an understanding that what is done is done and now it’s time to focus on the next tournament.
“We continue to tell her to be patient as you never know when it will pay off. Today was her day. She stuck to her game plan, stayed level through the putts made and the putts missed, and came out with the win.”
No. 25 Oregon State continued its strong fall season with a third-place finish in the 12-team field. The Beavers concluded the two-day, 54-hole tournament with a 26-over 294-300-296—890 at the par-72, 6,233-yard Trinity Forest Golf Club.
No. 18 Illinois won the team title with an 8-over 872 and No. 40 Tennessee finished second with a 17-over 881. The only other Pac-12 team in the tournament, No. 43 Colorado, finished in fourth place with a 32-over 896.
“We had three solid rounds for three days, but unfortunately we needed four,” Shockley said. “We could have been better at adapting to the conditions from round one to two. However, they did indeed battle back the final round in some tough conditions.”
The Beavers finished in second place in its first two tournaments of the fall season, the East West Match Play Challenge and the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational, won the team title at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown and moved two spots up the leaderboard after the opening day to finish third at the Trinity Forest Invitational.
Senior Olivia Benzin finished in a tie for 14th place with a 7-over 73-75-75—223. It’s the fourth time this fall she’s finished in the top 20, with her best finish being a tie for second place at the East West Match Play.
Senior Susie Cavanagh had a solid final round that vaulted her 20 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for 24th place with a 10-over 74-81-71—226.
Junior Nicole Schroeder finished in a tie for 38th place with a 13-over 72-76-81—229 and junior Mari Nishiura carded a 23-over 78-82-79—239 for a tie for 56th.
The Beavers will compete in their final tournament of the fall season, the Pac-12 Preview, next Monday through Wednesday in Kona, Hawaii.