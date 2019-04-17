PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — Ellie Slama finished in a tie for eighth place at the Pac-12 Championship on Wednesday and set the Oregon State women’s golf record for top-10 finishes in a season.
Slama concluded the three-day, 54-hole tournament with a 4-over 72-70-75—217. It’s the seventh top-10 finish of her sophomore campaign, which breaks the record of six that was set by Kathleen Takaishi in 1997-98.
Also on Wednesday, Slama was selected to the all-Pac-12 first team.
The Beavers finished in 10th place with a 65-over 314-302-301—917 at the par-71, 6,131-yard Palos Verdes Golf Club.
Oregon State will find out Wednesday, April 24 if it earned a trip to the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships. The official announcement will be at 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel and streamed live on the Golf Channel website.
Seventy-two teams and 24 individuals will be selected to compete at one of four regional championships, each featuring 18 teams and six individuals, May 6-8. From regional competition, 24 teams and 12 individuals will advance to the national championships to be played May 17-22 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.
“To watch Ellie play golf is impressive, and I am continually learning from her,” OSU coach Dawn Shockley said. “I’m honored to be able to coach Ellie and watch her grow. I can’t wait to see her continued improvement in the postseason and years to come.
“As for the rest, we have no excuses. We will learn, prepare and be ready to go for regionals.”
Susie Cavanagh and Nicole Schroeder improved their score each round to finish in 47th place and 48th place, respectively. Cavanagh finished with an18-over 81-77-73—231, while Schroeder concluded play with a 20-over 80-79-74—233.
Olivia Benzin finished in 50th place with a 23-over 81-76-79—236 and Mari Nishiura finished in 54th with a 31-over 81-82-81—244.
USC won the team title by 11 strokes over Arizona with a 1-under 851. Olivia Mehaffey of Arizona State defeated Albane Valenzuela of Stanford in a playoff for the individual crown.