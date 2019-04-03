AUGUSTA, Ga. — Ellie Slama opened the Augusta National Women’s Amateur with a 3-over 75 at the Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday.
Slama started on the 10th hole and was 4 over through six holes before dropping in birdies on the par-3 17th and par-5 18th. She added a birdie on the par-4 seventh hole that helped her finish the day with a 75.
She sits in a tie for 33rd place in the 72-player field through 18 holes. Jennifer Kupcho and Zoe Campos both shot a 4-under 68 to share the lead.
The field will once again play the Champions Retreat Golf Club on Thursday. Slama will tee off at 6:12 a.m. and be paired with Pimnipa Panthong from Kent State University and Erica Shepherd from Duke University.
The top 30 golfers after Thursday’s round will advance to the finals on Saturday and play Augusta National.
The entire field will play Augusta National for an official practice round on Friday.