Ellie Slama was named the Pac-12's women’s golfer of the month for October and is the first golfer in program history to earn the honor.
Slama, a sophomore from Salem, competed in three tournaments in October and posted a top-10 finish in all three. She won the individual title at the Trinity Forest Invitational, finished in a tie for third at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown and placed sixth at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational.
The individual title was the second of her career after winning the Ron Moore Invitational last fall.
“This is such a privilege to be named the Pac-12 golfer of the month,” Slama said. “I am so thankful to have such a supportive team and great coaches that have made this possible.”
Ranked 32nd nationally in the Golfstat player rankings, Slama was under par in seven of her nine rounds during the month and posted a scoring average of 70.78.
She has recorded four top-10 finishes in as many tournaments this season. The single-season school record for top-10 finishes is six by Kathleen Takaaishi in 1997-98.
Slama set the Oregon State single-season scoring average record last year as a freshman with a 72.79. Her scoring average this season is 70.82, which includes eight sub-par rounds.
“It is really special, not only for our program but for Ellie,” coach Dawn Shockley said. “She has been a Beav since the day she was born and would do anything in order to help this program succeed.”