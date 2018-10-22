LAS VEGAS — The Oregon State women’s golf team maintained its lead and Ellie Slama moved into first place at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown on Monday.
The Beavers equaled the lowest single-round score in program history with a 10-under 278 to remain in first place with an 18-under 280-278—558. The record was set at the NCAA Regionals in Lubbock, Texas, in the spring of 2017.
The best five rounds in school history have come during the three years Dawn Shockley has been the head coach.
Tulsa (16-under 560) sits in second place in the 17-team field, while Augusta (11-under 565), Long Beach State (7-under 569) and Idaho (6-under 570) round out the top five.
The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Slama took over the top spot on the leaderboard with a 9-under 67-68—135 at the par-72, 6,343-yard Boulder Creek Golf Club. She won her first career individual title at the Ron Moore Invitational last fall with an Oregon State three-round record 11-under 205.
Lorena Tseng of Tulsa and Maggie Ashmore of Augusta are tied for second, and three strokes behind Slama, with a 6-under 138.
Junior Mari Nishiura carded a 2-under 70 for the second straight day and remains in a tie for eighth place with a 4-under 140. Her best career finish at Oregon State is a tie for 15th place at last year’s 36-hole East West Match Play.
Senior Olivia Benzin fired a season-best 3-under 69 that helped her move 15 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for 11th place with a 3-under 72-69—141.
Junior Nicole Schroeder posted a 1-under 71 in each of the first two rounds and is tied for 16th place with a 2-under 142, while senior Susie Cavanagh is tied for 40th with a 3-over 75-72—147.