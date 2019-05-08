CLE ELUM, Wash. — The Oregon State women’s golf team narrowly missed out on advancing to the NCAA national championships on Wednesday, but Ellie Slama will make the trip after qualifying as an individual.
Slama advanced as one of the top three individuals not on a qualifying team. It marks the third consecutive year a Beavers golfer has qualified as an individual. Susie Cavanagh earned a trip in 2017 and Nicole Schroeder advanced after winning the individual title in 2018.
The Beavers finished in eighth place with a 13-over 293-296-288—877 at the par-72, 6,306-yard Tumble Creek Club. They finished in a program-best seventh at regionals in 2017 in Lubbock, Texas, and eighth last year in Madison, Wisconsin.
USC (20-under 844), Washington (5-under 859), Northwestern (even-par 864), Arkansas (5-over 869), San Jose State (8-over 872) and UCF (10-over 874) are the six teams advancing to the national championships from the Cle Elum regional.
“We are gutted to miss by a couple of strokes yet again, but that’s sports,” coach Dawn Shockley said. “Golf is you vs. the course and there is nothing you can do about the other teams. We played solid all day, but came up just shy of what we needed to make it. (Wednesday) was especially fun to watch them go out and compete. They stayed in the moment and played each shot as it came.
“This team continues to knock on the door each year. Last year we struggled to finish, but this year we didn’t. This team, and the rest of Beaver Nation, should be proud of the way they represented Oregon State. We will leave this course with our heads high knowing we left it all out there.”
Slama finished the regional in a tie for 11th place with a 3-under 74-73-66—213. The bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third round equals the Oregon State record. Olivia Benzin set the mark at the Ron Moore Invitational in the fall of 2018 and Schroeder tied it at last year’s regional.
Slama will compete at the national championships from May 17-22 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
“Ellie proved once again why she is one of the best in the country,” Shockley said. “To shoot 6 under with the pressure in the final round of regionals is very impressive. It’s fun to see her go out and get it done. I’m happy she’ll get to continue the phenomenal season she has had.”
Cavanagh improved her score each round to finish in a tie for 28th place with a 4-over 75-73-72—220, while Schroeder finished in a tie for 44th with a 7-over 73-73-77—223.
Benzin posted her best score in the final round to finish in a tie for 57th place with a 10-over 74-79-73—226 and Mari Nishiura shot a 12-over 72-77-79—228 to finish in a tie for 69th.