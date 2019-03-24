SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. – Olivia Benzin posted a career-best three-round score that helped the Oregon State women's golf team finish in a tie for third place at the MountainView Collegiate on Sunday.
Benzin fired an 8-under 72-68-68—208 to finish in a tie for second place and only two strokes behind medalist Polly Mack of UNLV. Benzin’s previous best three-round score was a 5-under 211 at the Las Vegas Collegiate this past fall.
The tie for second place equals her best career finish. She finished in a tie for second at the 36-hole East West Match Play last September.
In Benzin’s four-year Oregon State career, she has finished under par in six three-round tournaments, has carded 20 sub-par rounds and has five top-five finishes with three of them coming during her senior campaign.
The Beavers concluded the three-day, 54-hole tournament with a 7-under 289-283-285—857 at the par-72, 6,218-yard Preserve Golf Club to finish in a tie for third with Pac-12 rival Washington. Iowa State won the 13-team event with a 28-under 836 and Texas State finished second with a 14-under 850.
Oregon State’s 7-under 856 is the fourth-lowest three-round score in program history. The Beavers never finished a three-round tournament under par in their first 41 years and have now done it five times the last two seasons.
Ellie Slama finished in a tie for 10th place with a 3-under 71-72-70—213. She has five top-10 finishes this season, which is tied for the second most in Oregon State single-season history. Kathleen Takaishi holds the school record with six top-10 finishes in 1997-98.
Slama has carded 14 sub-par rounds this season after notching 10 scores in red figures as a freshman last year.
Mari Nishiura finished in a tie for 28th place with a 2-over 73-70-75—218, Nicole Schroeder posted a 4-over 73-73-74—220 to finish in a tie for 39th and Susie Cavanagh finished in a tie for 43rd with a 5-over 73-75-73—221.
The Beavers return to action this Friday through Sunday at the Bryan National Collegiate in Browns Summit, North Carolina.