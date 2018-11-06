KONA, Hawai’i — Olivia Benzin and Nicole Schroeder each shot a 2-over 75 to lead the Oregon State women’s golf team in the second round of the Pac-12 Preview on Tuesday.
The Beavers are in 10th place in the competitive 12-team field with a 19-over 297-306—603 at the par-73, 6,372-yard Nanea Golf Club.
Ten of the 12 teams are ranked among the top 50 nationally by golfstat.com. Oregon State is currently 35th in the nation.
California (3-under 581) has a two-stroke lead over Stanford and Colorado with 18 holes to play.
The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
Benzin, a senior from Tacoma, Wash., has led the way for the Beavers in each of the first two rounds and is tied for 23rd place with a 2-over 73-75—148.
Schroeder, a junior from Rocklin, Calif., has been steady both rounds, posting a 3-over 74-75—149 for a tie for 27th place.
Sophomore Ellie Slama, who won the individual title at last week’s Trinity Forest Invitational, is tied for 39th place with a 6-over 75-77—152.
Senior Susie Cavanagh is tied for 50th with a 10-over 77-79—156 and junior Mari Nishiura is tied for 52nd with an 11-over 75-82—157.
Yu-Sang Hou of Arizona has the individual lead with a 6-under 140 and Katherine Zhu of California is second with a 5-under 141.