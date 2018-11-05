KONA, Hawai’i — Senior Olivia Benzin shot an even-par 73 to lead the Oregon State women’s golf team in the first round of the Pac-12 Preview on Monday.
The Beavers are in a tie for eighth place after opening the three-day, 54-hole tournament with a 5-over 297 at the par-73, 6,372-yard Nanea Golf Club.
California, USC and Oregon share the lead in the 12-team field with a 3-under 289.
The second round begins at 9:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
Benzin had four birdies and four bogeys in her even-par round and is tied for 16th place with 36 holes to play.
Junior Nicole Schroeder had a team-best five birdies that helped her finish the opening round with a 1-over 74. Junior Mari Nishiura and sophomore Ellie Slama each carded a 2-over 75 to make up the Beavers’ first round score.
Senior Susie Cavanagh concluded the day with a 4-over 77.
Cindy Oh of California holds the individual lead with a 6-under, while three golfers are two strokes back with a 4-under 69.