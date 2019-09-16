PULLMAN, Wash. — Ellie Slama and Issy Taylor are tied for first place and Oregon State holds the team lead through 36 holes after tying a school record at the Cougar Cup on Monday.
The Beavers shot a 13-under 278-285—563 at the par-72, 6,239-yard Palouse Ridge Golf Course to lead the 15-team field. Rival Oregon (10-under 566), Denver (8-under 568), California (4-under 572) and Washington (3-under 573) round out the top five.
The final round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
The 10-under 278 equaled the lowest single-round score in Oregon State history. All five of the best rounds in program history have come with Dawn Shockley as the head coach.
“This team put in a lot of effort the first couple weeks of practice,” Shockley said. “I’m proud how this group has learned and taken ownership of their games. Our returners have done a great job mentoring our freshmen and helping them learn the way.
“Today shows the character of this team. Their energy and competitiveness really came out, and it was fun to see how they are competing already in the first tournament of the season.”
Slama, a junior from Salem, and Taylor, a freshman from Gold Coast, Australia, are both tied for first place with a 6-under 138.
Slama had four birdies in the first round and dropped in two more in the second round to finish the day with a bogey-free 68-70. The all-Pac-12 golfer set the Oregon State single-season record each of the past two years with a 72.79 as a freshman and a 72.43 as a sophomore.
She has now posted 30 sub-par rounds at Oregon State with 11 of those in the 60’s.
“What Ellie did today, with two bogey-free rounds, is very impressive,” Shockley said. “It’s hard to describe how difficult it is to play bogey-free the way she did with the wind and rain.”
Taylor was equally impressive in her first collegiate event. She had two eagles and three birdies in a 4-under 68 first round and added six birdies in a 2-under 70 second round. The eagles came on the par-5, 527-yard 10th and par-5, 475-yard 17th holes.
She leads the field with the two eagles and is tied for third among the 89-player field with nine birdies.
Freshman Chayse Gomez also made her collegiate debut and is tied for 15th place with a 1-under 72-71—143. She had two birdies in the first round, four birdies in the afternoon and nothing worse than a bogey despite the tough conditions.
“Our freshmen were very good today,” Shockley said. “It was the first tournament of their college careers, 36 holes in tough conditions, and they were steady all day. I’m so proud how they competed all day.”
Senior Nicole Schroeder is tied for 28th place with a 2-over 72-74—146 and senior Mari Nishiura is tied for 36th with a 3-over 70-77—147. Schroeder had an eagle on the par-4, 307-yard 15th hole and added four birdies, while Nishiura had six birdies on the day.