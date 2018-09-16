ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Oregon State women’s golf team finished in second place at the 36-hole stroke play portion of the East West Match Play Challenge on Sunday.
The Beavers shot a 1-over 287-290—577 at the par-72, 6,292-yard Radrick Farms Golf Course to finish second and advance to the championship bracket. Oregon State will open match play against Iowa State (3-over 289-290—579), while UC Davis (1-under 293-282—575) will face Ohio State (9-over 292-293—585) on the other side.
Oregon (13-over 589), Texas A&M (14-over 590), Michigan (15-over 591) and Wisconsin (23-over 599) will compete in the consolation bracket.
The match play format is five golfers competing head-to-head in individual play with one point given to the winning player. The first team to three points wins the match. Extra holes will be played as necessary.
Monday’s match play begins at 7 a.m. off the first and 10th tees. The Beavers will start at 8:03 a.m. on the first tee.
“It was a great start to the season,” Oregon State head coach Dawn Shockley said. “Now we are ready for match play.
“It’s great to see this team come back after the summer and pick right back up where they ended. (Assistant coach) Kelly (Kervliet) and I are very impressed with the way this team came out and competed. They had the lead after 18 holes and continued to play solid, smart golf. We have to give credit to UC Davis for an impressive final round.”
Senior Olivia Benzin and sophomore Ellie Slama matched each other with a 2-under 70-72—142 to finish in a tie for second place. Jaclyn Lee of Ohio State was the top individual finisher with a 4-under 69-71—140.
Slama dropped in eight birdies over the two rounds and Benzin finished with seven. The 2-under 70 was the 13th sub-par career round for Benzin and the 11th for Slama.
Senior Susie Cavanagh carded a pair of 1-over 73’s to finish in a tie for 13th place with a 2-over 146. Junior Nicole Schroeder finished in a tie for 28th place with a 6-over 77-73—150, while sophomore Amanda Minni posted an 8-over 74-78—152 to finish in a tie for 31st place.